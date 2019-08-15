'Players offered to PSG? It is disrespectful': Barcelona legend slams club for showing interest in Neymar

Barcelona's interest in getting PSG star Neymar back is not being approved by legend Hristo Stoichkov. The former player has slammed the clubs interest and said he would be like "a bomb inside the locker room".

Stoichkov questioned why his old club would want Neymar - whose actions have caused disruption to his current club - back in the team.

While talking to Univision (via CalcioMercato ), Stoichkov told: "Barcelona does not need Neymar. He has no place because there are already important players.

"There are Dembele, Griezmann, Suarez and Messi. Where is he going to play?

"He would be a bomb inside the locker room."

Since announcing his desire to leave the club earlier this summer, Neymar's position at PSG has become increasingly untenable.

The 27-year-old only moved to the PSG for a world-record £198 million fee from Barca two years ago.

PSG sporting director Leonardo said they were open to selling Neymar "if there is an offer that suits everyone".

Adding about getting Neymar back for other players, Stoichkov said, "For my part, I don't want him to come back. Surely there is a group of players who want him to return and ask the president to make an effort but Barcelona will not move a single euro to return. They will not pay up to PSG."

Barcelona are also trying to offer Philippe Coutinho or Ivan Rakitic in exchange for the deal. However, PSG turned down the offer of Rakitic and said that they want full-back Nelson Semedo included along with Coutinho instead.

"Players offered to PSG? It is disrespectful. For example, Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble boy who has never let his guard down and has always defended the interests of Barcelona," he added.

"Coutinho? He cost a lot of money but has a lot of football in him and I defend him. Hopefully, no Barcelona player leaves."