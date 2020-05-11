'Play football with your feet but don't let it go to your head': IM Vijayan and Sunil Chhetri's message to youngsters

Despite no football action taking place in the country, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri gave fans a chance to listen to former Indian footballer IM Vijayan.

Vijayan in the Instagram Live session urged youngsters to take inspiration from the Indian skipper.

During the freewheeling chat, the two discussed football among other things.

“It is a simple thing. Life is short and your football-playing time is short. You play football with your feet but you should not let it go to your head — otherwise, it can be a dangerous fall,” said Vijayan.

The 51-year-old also praised Chhetri for his longevity and dedication towards the game. He wants youngsters to look up to the 35-year-old as a proper role model.

Addressing Chhetri, Vijayan said: “I follow your matches and the dedication and resolve with which you play for your club and country is brilliant. The number of matches you have played for India and the number of goals you have scored — it”s a huge achievement.”

“I have spoken to many youngsters and upcoming players including Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Ashique (Kuruniyan), and I tell them to look at you. The way you play and the things you do — I ask them to take you as an example,” he continued.

As for Chhetri, just like most athletes, he is spreading awareness among citizens about the coronavirus pandemic. He wants all to not meet in gatherings and stay indoors.