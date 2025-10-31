FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title

Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 31–28 in a thrilling PKL 2025 Final to lift their second Pro Kabaddi League title. Delhi’s all-round brilliance sealed victory in a nail-biter as fans witnessed another epic kabaddi showdown at the grand finale.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:46 PM IST

PKL 2025 final: Dabang Delhi edge Puneri Paltan 31–28 in thriller to clinch second Pro Kabaddi League title
In a thrilling showdown at Delhi's Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan, the season's top two teams, clashed in the grand final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 2025). Dabang Delhi triumphed over Puneri Paltan with a score of 31-28, securing their place alongside Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers as teams with multiple PKL titles. Both squads were eager to claim their second PKL championship. Notably, Dabang Delhi's coach Jaginder Narwal made history by becoming the second person, after Manpreet Singh, to win the PKL trophy while serving as both coach and captain.

Aslam Inamdar kicked off the match for Puneri Paltan with the first point, but Dabang Delhi quickly surged ahead with a 6-2 lead, thanks to the efforts of raiders Ashu Malik and Neeraj Narwal. Nevertheless, Paltan mounted a strong comeback, finishing the first quarter with an 8-6 advantage, bolstered by consecutive super tackles.

Dabang Delhi managed to execute the first all-out of the match against Paltan in the fifteenth minute, extending their lead to 14-8. However, Pune responded with another impressive tackle in the second quarter. With contributions from Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde, Pune sought to close the gap, but Delhi, spearheaded by Ajith and Neeraj, ended the first half with a 20-14 lead.

The second half saw both teams adopting a more cautious approach, engaging in do-or-die raids. Delhi preserved their lead in this critical final, showcasing solid defense from both sides. Pune made attempts to catch up with some defensive maneuvers, yet Delhi's combined defensive and offensive strategies allowed them to conclude the third quarter with a 24-18 advantage.

In the fourth and final quarter, Pune, aided by Md. Aman in defense, managed to reduce Delhi's player count to three. However, with just five minutes left in the match, Dabang Delhi held onto their lead with a remarkable tackle. In a dramatic turn, Puneri Paltan closed the gap to three points in the 37th minute by forcing Dabang Delhi into their first all-out. Despite Aditya Shinde's valiant efforts, Dabang Delhi clinched victory over Puneri Paltan by a narrow three-point margin, securing their second PKL championship thanks to a crucial last-minute tackle from Fazel Atrachali.

