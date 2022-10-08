PKL 2022 Day 2 live streaming: When and where to watch Pro Kabaddi League day 2 action in India

PKL 2022 Day 2 live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 kickstarted on Thursday with three mouth-watering games at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and there are plenty more exciting matches on Day 2 as well.

defending champions Dabang Delhi kick-started their title defence with a resounding win over a young U-Mumba brigade. Naveen Kumar's side emerged victorious by a margin of 41-27 in the first match of the PKL 2022 season.

In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls tamed Telugu Titans as Vikash Khandola made a winning start with his new franchise. The season 7 champs won the fixture by 34-29.

In the final encounter of the night, inaugural PKL champs Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with UP Yoddhas.

The Yoddhas narrowly edged out Jaipur by a margin of 34-32.

How does the PKL 2022 league table look like after Day 1

Here's the standings after the opening day of #FantasticPanga as the defending champions lead the table #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/6c6L7vB6JI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 7, 2022

Three more matches await tonight as three-time PKL champs Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan in the first match on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants will next lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas, whereas Bengal Warriors will face off against Haryana Steelers in the last match of the night.

Here's how to watch Pro Kabaddi League day 2 action live

All the matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 will be telecasted live on television on the Star Sports Network channels in India, whereas the live streaming of PKL 2022 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.