Sports

PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat UP Yoddha 44-19

With two wins from as many games, Gujarat Fortunegiants now are atop the table.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2019, 11:11 PM IST

Parvesh Bhainswal produced a terrific defensive performance as Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated UP Yoddha 44-19 in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Friday.

With two wins from as many games, Gujarat Fortunegiants now are atop the table.

Bhainswal scored six tackle points, while young Sumit, who made his debut on Friday, also impressed for the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Rohit Gulia completed a Super 10 and led the raiding charge for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

UP Yoddha's inexperienced backline had a forgettable night as they scored just five tackle points.

Monu Goyat also struggled to pick points and earned just two tackle points and spent a lot of time off court.

Sachin Tanwar picked up a couple of raid points to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a 3-1 lead after three minutes.

UP Yoddha clawed back to level the match at 4-4 after five minutes but after that it was all Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sachin, who reached the 300-point landmark in PKL, made a two-point raid to further Gujarat's advantage.

In the 11th minute Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted the first all out of the match with a lead of 12-5.

Gujarat's defence did a fine job on Yoddha's star man Goyat and kept him on the bench for almost 13 minutes in the first half.

Goyat's absence was felt badly by UP Yoddha as they struggled to pick up raid points.

At the end of the first half, the score was 19-9 in favour of Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants began the second half in a fine fashion as they inflicted another all out in the 21st minute to lead 24-9.

Bhainswal immediately put the pressure back on Yoddha as he sent Goyat back to the bench.

Bhainswal was in superb form and showed immense strength and made three successive tackles to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a 31-13 lead after 30 minutes. Sonu Janglan who came on as a substitute made a super raid in the last minute to complete Gujarat's dominance. 

