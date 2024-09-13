Ex-cricketer names successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the T20 internationals; now the attention is on the young talents

Former Team India leg spinner Piyush Chawla has named two young cricketers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the future of Indian cricket to succeed the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In his podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Chawla described both young batters as special players for Indian cricket team and the future of Indian cricket.

After the T20 World Cup win in 2024, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the T20 internationals; now the attention is on the young talents. Chawla stressed on the fact that Gill was solid in his technique and players with good technique do not take long to get out of bad form.

Question- Are The Next Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Of Indian Cricket?



Piyush Chawla - Shubman Gill & Ruturaj Gaikwad.

(Gill's strong technique helps him bounce back from bad form quickly. Similarly, Rutu shows his class every time he gets a chance.)#RohitSharma #ViratKohli… pic.twitter.com/pN3h8OY4ER — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 12, 2024

Gill, only 25 years old, has scored 1492 Test runs, 2338 ODI runs and 578 T20I runs, and has scored centuries in all three formats. He has also become an important player for India due to his regular good performances.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad 27 years old has his problems such as injuries and selection problems. But Chawla is hopeful about Gaikwad’s future, as the latter has delivered whenever he has been given a chance. Gaikwad has played six ODIs and has 115 runs to his name and in 23 T20Is, he has 633 runs including a T20I ton.

The performance of these two players shows the changing dynamics of Indian cricket in a nutshell. While Gill has become more or less the poster boy for the future, Gaikwad’s beautiful batting and composure have earned him a cult following.

Both players are still young to experience the heights of their career and their performances will be vital in defining the next generation of Indian cricket after Kohli and Rohit.