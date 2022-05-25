Photos of F1 winner Valtteri Bottas' bum sell for Rs 41 lakh, check out his reaction

Valtteri Bottas reacts after pictures of his bum fetch Rs 41 lakhs at charity

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas recently caused a stir on social media through one of his Instagram pictures, which in hindsight, have raised quite a sum through charity. After the Miami Grand Prix, Bottas stayed back in the United States along with his partner Tiffany Cromwell.

The Finnish racer posted a picture of himself taking a swim down a stream in Aspen, Colorado, with his bare bum peeking out of the water.

The picture caused quite a stir on social media, and Bottas reacted to the same in a unique manner as he collaborated with Paul Ripke to produce multiple copies of the picture of his bum for the sake of charity, which overwhelmed the F1 ace.

READ| Anand Mahindra reacts to viral clip of 'desi F1 driver', wants to meet the ‘road warrior’

Over 5,000 people bought a copy of Bottas' picture, which raised more than €50,000, which roughly equates to Rs. 41.35 lakhs.

Subsequently, Valtteri Bottas was questioned how he'd felt after knowing that close to 5,000 people had bought a picture of his bum, reacting to which he stated that it would be 'weird' but it shows the power of social media.

He said, "I still haven't signed any, maybe in autograph session tomorrow, maybe I'll see some."

The 32-year-old former F1 champion added, "I was seeing some photos of people taking pictures, some have it in their living room or kitchen or bedroom. What is incredible that that's like the power of social media. Like we got €50,000 for charity in 24 hours with a picture of somebody's bum like this."

READ| Former tennis star Maria Sharapova, F1 legend Michael Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram

"It's crazy. I don't quite get it. But, you know, we make good," he stated.

He further revealed that it was his partner Cromwell who decided to take the picture to Ripke, who edited it, as they planned to raise some money for charity.

"The next day we decided we'd like to print something for charity, and we decided to do it," Bottas added. "And then it just went like boom."