'Perform kar warna...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt message to Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI amid outside noise over selection

Harshit Rana's coach Shravan has shared that Gautam Gambhir has consistently been among the first to remind the fast-bowler not to take his position in the team for granted. Read here to know what Gautam Gambhir said to Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 09:42 AM IST

'Perform kar warna...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt message to Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI amid outside noise over selection
Gautam Gambhir and Harshit Rana both faced intense scrutiny before the final ODI in Sydney, with Rana struggling for form and Gambhir defending his selection. However, after a stern team talk from India head coach, Rana turned things around, claiming four wickets and helping India secure a nine-wicket victory over Australia.

Now, Harshit Rana's coach Shravan has shared that Gautam Gambhir has consistently been among the first to remind the fast-bowler not to take his position in the team for granted. In an interview, conducted on Saturday, Sharvan revealed that Gambhir once "badly" scolded Rana, directly telling him that only his performance could prevent him from being dropped from the playing 11.

This revelation was made just hours after Rana delivered a standout performance, taking four wickets in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. His efforts helped India secure a nine-wicket victory, thereby avoiding a series whitewash. Rana concluded the series, which was only the third of his career in this format, as the leading wicket-taker, achieving six scalps with an average of 20.83

Gautam Gambhir's stern warning to Harshit Rana

“He called me and told me that he wanted to shut the outside noise with his performance," Sharvan told The Times of India. “I just said, believe in yourself. I know some cricketers say he is close to Gambhir. But Gambhir knows how to identify talent, and he backs them. He has backed a lot of cricketers, and they have done wonders for their team. He, in fact, scolded Harshit badly. He told him directly, ‘perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga’ (start performing or I’ll bench you). He sends a clear message to whoever you are. Rana is 23. Let’s give him some time."

Harshit Rana's performace under Gautam Gambhir's guidance

Under Gambhir's guidance at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rana rose to prominence, leading uncapped bowlers in wickets during the IPL 2024 title win. Since Gambhir's coaching appointment, Rana has quickly debuted in all formats, maintaining a consistent presence in each.

Some former cricketers criticised Gambhir, alleging favoritism towards Rana, a claim Gambhir himself dismissed earlier this month, with Sharvan also supporting his stance.

“First Krishnamachari Srikkanth took the case of this kid. After retirement, cricketers have started their YouTube channels to earn, but please don’t scrutinise any kid who has just started. They have the right to guide, scold, but please don’t say anything for your YouTube channel’s visibility," Sharvan said.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is preparing for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin next week.

