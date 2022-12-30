Pele dies at 82: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Sehwag lead cricket fraternity tributes to Brazilian legend

Brazilian football great Pele

The Indian cricket community grieved Pele's passing at the age of 82, with tributes flooding in for the Brazilian legend who defined his sport and inspired generations. Pele would leave Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo early Monday morning and be placed in the field's center circle. According to the hospital, he died as a result of numerous organ failures caused by the advancement of colon cancer.

Many renowned Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Jasprit Bumrah, VVS Laxman, and Harbhajan Singh, paid respect to the football legend. They all shared photographs of Pele with heartfelt captions, paying respect to the Brazilian superstar and expressing their condolences to his family during this difficult time.

"RIP Pele. Inspiration around the world, a global icon, a legend," Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

"You will be missed, king. You are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever," tweeted India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

"End of an Era. Some sportspersons leave a mark which inspires generations. The great Pele’s legacy and achievements will be cherished by many generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"A Magician on the field and one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the planet. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers all around the world," Sehwag tweeted.

Pele had long battled colon cancer before being taken to a hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29. At the age of 82, he died. Pele made his international debut at the age of 17 in 1958, when he helped Brazil win their first of five World Cups.

Injuries limited his tournament performances in 1962 and 1966, but he recovered to lead Brazil to a third World Cup title in Mexico in 1970 as part of what many consider to be the greatest international team of all time. Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games from 1957 to 1977, according to the official statistics, though club Santos assumes his total was closer to 1,000.

