Pele death: Vintage footage of Pele's greatest goals for Brazil, WATCH videos

Pele, the first worldwide football superstar and one of the best players of all time, died on Thursday, aged 82. International tributes to the three-time World Cup winner and Brazilian superstar have poured in.

Pele died in the hospital after a lengthy illness. He was said to be suffering from colon cancer and to have stopped responding to treatments. Pele's family had just spent Christmas with her at the hospital where he was being treated.

In recognition of one of the greatest players of all time, we look back at Pele's most memorable goals, all of which came in FIFA World Cup competitions. Take a look:

Brazil vs Romania

Pele came in Mexico in 1970 with something to prove after being virtually banned out of the 1966 World Cup in England due to an injury he sustained in the second game of Brazil's 1962 World Cup success.

Brazil vs France

Brazil faced France, whose lineup included Just Fontaine, in the World Cup semifinals. France were blown out by Pele's hat trick as they lost 5-2.

Brazil vs Sweden

Pele scored twice in the championship game against Sweden after helping Brazil easily dispatch France in the semifinals. With his back to the goal, the 17-year-old handled an N'lton Santos cross on his chest before twisting away from his closest defender to score what has been called one of the most brilliant goals scored in World Cup history.

Brazil vs Mexico

Pele suffered his first career-ending injury at the 1962 World Cup when he tried a long-range effort against Czechoslovakia and was afterwards removed off the pitch. He had previously scored his sole World Cup goal, beating four Mexican defenders on a breakaway.

Brazil vs Czechoslovakia

Pele would go on to win a third and final World Cup in 1970, but he would forever be known for two incredible feats of skill he performed during that tournament.