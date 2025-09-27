PCB's last-minute efforts to include Babar Azam in Asia Cup squad fail, team makes fresh plans for final against India

According to a report, the PCB wanted Babar Azam to join the Asia Cup squad, but the organisers denied their request, stating that replacements were only permitted in case of injuries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering bringing Babar Azam back to the T20I team. Babar last played a T20I series against South Africa in December. He and Mohammad Rizwan were subsequently excluded from the T20I side due to concerns about their strike rate. Coach Mike Hesson and selector Aqib Javed preferred to give opportunities to new players. However, Pakistan's performance declined significantly after the senior batters' departure, leading to consecutive series losses, including a series defeat against Bangladesh.

Despite qualifying for the Asia Cup final, Pakistan's performance has been below par, with two heavy losses to India. According to a Cricket Pakistan report, the PCB wanted Babar Azam to join the Asia Cup squad, but the organisers denied their request, stating that replacements were only permitted in case of injuries.

PCB's request to bring Babar Azam back for Asia Cup finals against India

“After two recent defeats against India, PCB officials have instructed that Babar Azam be brought back into the team. A few days ago, it was even decided to send the senior batter to the UAE for the Asia Cup, but the organizers made it clear to the board that no changes could be made to the squad unless a player was injured,” the report stated.

Reports indicate that Babar Azam could be selected for the T20I series against South Africa, starting October 28. Furthermore, if Mohammad Haris does not perform well in the remaining Asia Cup matches, the PCB might reinstate former captain Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper.

The PCB could also take action against Salman Agha if his performance is unsatisfactory. However, a highly influential member of the selection committee reportedly supports Agha as Pakistan's captain due to his demeanor. The report also mentions that this member allegedly claimed in a private setting that Agha should be credited for ending Babar Azam's dominance.

Uncertainty surrounds Babar Azam's batting position if he rejoins the team. Previously an opener for Pakistan before his exclusion, the presence of Sahibzada Farhan and Saib Ayub or Fakhar Zaman could necessitate a middle-order role for him.

Both Babar and Rizwan are currently out of favor with the Pakistan selectors in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan has achieved three wins out of the five matches played in the Asia Cup so far.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals

Pakistan's batting struggles have been evident throughout the Asia Cup 2025, and despite their bowlers' impressive performances, the team's inconsistent batting is a major concern as they head into the final against India on September 28 in Dubai.

The Pakistani batting lineup has been inconsistent, with some notable exceptions like Fakhar Zaman, who scored 50 off 36 balls against the UAE, and Shaheen Afridi, who played a crucial cameo. In the last match against Bangladesh, Pakistan managed to post 135/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Mohammad Haris' 31 and Mohammad Nawaz' 25 off 15 balls. However, their batting woes have raised concerns about their ability to post big scores in the big match, scheduled to held on September 28.