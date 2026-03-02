PCB imposes over Rs 17 lakh fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha and other cricketers for poor T20 World Cup performance: Report

The PCB officials were highly displeased with the team's performance, leading to the decision to impose a steep fine on the players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a hefty fine of PKR 5 million (around Rs 16.28 lakh) on several national team cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, Salman Agha, and Shaheen Afridi, for their failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals. The decision was taken following Pakistan's loss to India in the group stage, which was a major setback for the team's chances of progressing to the next round.

Disappointment and frustration

Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup has left the country's cricket fraternity in a state of disappointment and frustration. The team had a poor campaign, losing to India and England, and only managing a narrow win over Sri Lanka. The PCB officials were highly displeased with the team's performance, leading to the decision to impose a steep fine on the players.

Criticism from former crticketers

Former Pakistan captain and batting great Javed Miandad expressed his disappointment and frustration with the team's performance. "You get one chance in two years' time to leave an imprint of your country's cricket excellence and you fail again. It is very disappointing to see all this," he said.

Miandad added that the more he watched T20 cricket, the more he realized it is now a very methodical format and the Pakistan players are not able to keep up with the other teams.

Miandad emphasized that the team's performance against higher-ranked teams is a matter of great concern, and the PCB needs to take some radical decisions now. Former captain Mohammad Yousuf echoed similar sentiments, saying that a few players had been given too many opportunities to establish themselves in T20 cricket and have failed to deliver in major events. "It is time to move on and learn from our blunders," he said.

Selection and Performance Issues

Former skipper Moin Khan pointed out that until Pakistan are not able to defeat higher-ranked teams, they would never win an ICC event. "You can't win a major tournament unless you have the capability to beat top teams. Unfortunately, we have made too many mistakes in selection and on the field. More importantly, our main players didn't fire in the World Cup," he lamented.

Senior players under fire

Senior players such as Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz are facing intense criticism for their poor performance. Agha is expected to step down from his leadership role after returning home. The PCB's decision to impose a fine on the players is seen as a strong message to the team to improve their performance and make amends for their disappointing campaign.