PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently embroiled in controversy, with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly expressing his anger over an alleged ball-tampering episode involving Lahore Qalandars players. The incident occurred during a match against Karachi Kings, where Fakhar Zaman, the star batter of Lahore Qalandars, was charged with a Level 3 offence under the PSL Code of Conduct for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently embroiled in controversy, with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly expressing his anger over an alleged ball-tampering episode involving Lahore Qalandars players. The incident occurred during a match against Karachi Kings, where Fakhar Zaman, the star batter of Lahore Qalandars, was charged with a Level 3 offence under the PSL Code of Conduct for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.

What exactly happened?

Zaman denied the charge before the match referee, Roshan Mahanama. The incident unfolded just before the final over of Karachi's chase, with 14 runs required for a win. Zaman was seen in discussion with Haris Rauf and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi before umpire Faisal Afridi called for the ball.

After inspection, the umpires ruled that its condition had been changed, penalising the Qalandars five runs and replacing the ball. That decision reduced Karachi's target to nine in the final over, a chase they successfully completed.

Umpire's stance

Afridi distanced himself from the issue, stating he was unaware of any change to the ball. Sikandar Raza, already under scrutiny for breaching hotel security protocols by hosting relatives, also denied any knowledge of the incident.

PCB's unhappiness

The PCB's irritation is not limited to the alleged ball-tampering incident. According to a source, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy about the hotel incident, where Raza breached security protocols.

"Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy in particular about the hotel incident since the PCB is taking great care to ensure the event is held without an incident and has even disallowed spectators for the league matches at the Gaddafi stadium for the time being," said a PCB source, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Security concerns

The decision to keep fans out of the stadium has been officially attributed to government austerity measures due to the petroleum crisis caused by the West Asia conflict. However, there are strong indications that heightened security concerns for players and officials are equally central to the decision.

The PCB's unhappiness extends beyond this single incident. The source added that the board is unhappy about the PSL gaining traction for the wrong reasons, citing the incident of the ball colour turning to pink during the first match of the league, which forced the umpires to change it midway.

Strict action possible

The PCB is said to have declared that strict action could follow against the Qalandars players and management, indicating a tough stance on maintaining the integrity of the game.