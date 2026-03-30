FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Monika Srivastava? IIT graduate who topped BPSC, later became IAS, know her success story

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina's record, hits 3rd fastest 50 in IPL history

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'

US-Iran War to bring energy lockdown and fuel rationing? How is India prepared to tackle energy crisis?

IPL 2026: CSK breaks 277-match streak, plays first-ever match without Dhoni, Raina in playing XI

US-Iran War: How many Indians have been killed in Middle East? Know about their tragedies, pathetic conditions and hardships

Ram Gopal Varma slams Bollywood's 'loud silence' over Dhurandhar 2 success: 'They are paralysed by its sheer brilliance'

What is Pink Moon? Rare full moon associated with spiritual growth; check date and time

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt's subsidy bill swells as power, bus schemes exceed budget, IT projects see significant cuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'

Raazi book author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias'

IPL 2026: CSK breaks 277-match streak, plays first-ever match without Dhoni, Raina in playing XI

CSK breaks 277-match streak, plays first-ever match without Dhoni, Raina

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner

HomeSports

SPORTS

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently embroiled in controversy, with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly expressing his anger over an alleged ball-tampering episode involving Lahore Qalandars players. The incident occurred during a match against Karachi Kings, where Fakhar Zaman, the star batter of Lahore Qalandars, was charged with a Level 3 offence under the PSL Code of Conduct for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently embroiled in controversy, with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly expressing his anger over an alleged ball-tampering episode involving Lahore Qalandars players. The incident occurred during a match against Karachi Kings, where Fakhar Zaman, the star batter of Lahore Qalandars, was charged with a Level 3 offence under the PSL Code of Conduct for allegedly altering the condition of the ball.

What exactly happened?

Zaman denied the charge before the match referee, Roshan Mahanama. The incident unfolded just before the final over of Karachi's chase, with 14 runs required for a win. Zaman was seen in discussion with Haris Rauf and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi before umpire Faisal Afridi called for the ball.

After inspection, the umpires ruled that its condition had been changed, penalising the Qalandars five runs and replacing the ball. That decision reduced Karachi's target to nine in the final over, a chase they successfully completed.

Umpire's stance

Afridi distanced himself from the issue, stating he was unaware of any change to the ball. Sikandar Raza, already under scrutiny for breaching hotel security protocols by hosting relatives, also denied any knowledge of the incident.

PCB's unhappiness

The PCB's irritation is not limited to the alleged ball-tampering incident. According to a source, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy about the hotel incident, where Raza breached security protocols.

"Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy in particular about the hotel incident since the PCB is taking great care to ensure the event is held without an incident and has even disallowed spectators for the league matches at the Gaddafi stadium for the time being," said a PCB source, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Security concerns

The decision to keep fans out of the stadium has been officially attributed to government austerity measures due to the petroleum crisis caused by the West Asia conflict. However, there are strong indications that heightened security concerns for players and officials are equally central to the decision.

The PCB's unhappiness extends beyond this single incident. The source added that the board is unhappy about the PSL gaining traction for the wrong reasons, citing the incident of the ball colour turning to pink during the first match of the league, which forced the umpires to change it midway.

Strict action possible

The PCB is said to have declared that strict action could follow against the Qalandars players and management, indicating a tough stance on maintaining the integrity of the game.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Monika Srivastava? IIT graduate who topped BPSC, later became IAS, know her success story
Who is Monika Srivastava? IIT graduate who topped BPSC, later became IAS
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina's record, hits 3rd fastest 50 in IPL history
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina's record, hits 3rd fastest 50 in IPL
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL, threatens 'strict action against' those involved
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's fury over ball-tampering incident in PSL
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Calling Sehmat author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias' in Raazi: 'My gravest misjudgment'
Raazi book author Harinder Sikka slams Meghna Gulzar for 'ideological bias'
US-Iran War to bring energy lockdown and fuel rationing? How is India prepared to tackle energy crisis?
US-Iran War to bring energy lockdown and fuel rationing? How is India prepared t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement