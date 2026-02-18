PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reveals 'actual hero' behind Pakistan's India boycott U-turn at T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's cricket team reversed its boycott decision against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup, thanks to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s intervention.

In a surprising twist during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan’s decision to play against India after initially threatening to boycott the match has been credited to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Pakistan’s Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly acknowledged Dissanayake’s crucial intervention in convincing Pakistan to reverse its boycott stance.

The Boycott Stance and Initial Setback

Pakistan had originally declared their intention to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, aligning itself with Bangladesh, which had opted not to travel to India for its fixtures, citing various concerns. However, this decision sparked major controversy, both within the cricketing world and among fans, with many questioning the broader implications of such a move during a high-profile global event.

The situation remained tense for days as discussions unfolded between representatives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), in an attempt to convince Pakistan to reconsider. However, it was ultimately Dissanayake’s personal involvement that shifted the momentum.

Sri Lankan President’s Key Role in Changing Pakistan's Mind

The breakthrough came on February 9, when President Dissanayake took the step of directly calling Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to allow the team to participate in the match against India. Naqvi later expressed his gratitude to Dissanayake for playing a pivotal role in changing the course of events.

In a meeting with Dissanayake after the match, Naqvi said, 'You were the actual hero in yesterday's match. 2 billion people were entertained because of you.' He elaborated, explaining that after the Prime Minister received Dissanayake’s call, the decision was made quickly to proceed with the match. Naqvi thanked Dissanayake for his personal intervention, which played a decisive role in overcoming the diplomatic hurdles.

Pakistan vs India: A Disappointing Outcome for Pakistan

Despite the dramatic turn of events leading to Pakistan’s participation, the match against India did not go in Pakistan’s favour. India, led by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77, posted a competitive total of 175 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan struggled to chase the target and was defeated comfortably, putting their tournament hopes in jeopardy.

Naqvi, who was present at the game, witnessed his team's collapse firsthand as Indian bowlers dominated Pakistan’s lineup. The loss now makes Pakistan’s upcoming match against Namibia on February 18 a must-win scenario for them, as they seek to recover from the setback.

The Road Ahead for Pakistan

Pakistan now faces a critical match against Namibia in Colombo, where a defeat could effectively end their campaign in the 2026 T20 World Cup. As they regroup and focus on their next challenge, the role of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake remains a pivotal chapter in the unfolding story of Pakistan’s World Cup journey.