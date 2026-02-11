PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi denies pushing for India talks, says 'Govt reversed boycott after ICC acknowledged Bangladesh injustice'

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the ICC meeting focused solely on Bangladesh, dismissing reports of demands related to India. Pakistan reversed its T20 World Cup boycott after ICC acknowledged Bangladesh’s concerns, ensuring no sanctions and promising future hosting rights.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday clarified that the meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation in Lahore on Sunday was solely focused on addressing issues concerning Bangladesh. Naqvi dismissed speculations that Pakistan had pushed for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with India, including fixtures within the World Test Championship cycle.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Naqvi emphasised that the discussions had a singular purpose: ensuring respect for Bangladesh in the context of the ongoing World Cup. 'We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh. Our only purpose was to get respect for Bangladesh and highlight the injustice done to them,' he said. Naqvi also noted that whatever requests Bangladesh made to the ICC during the deliberations were fully acknowledged and accepted.

Government Reverses T20 World Cup Boycott Decision

Naqvi’s comments come a day after the Pakistan government reversed its decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup Group A match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. In the lead-up to the late Monday announcement, reports suggested that Pakistan may have placed certain conditions on the ICC for withdrawing its boycott threat, including pushing for bilateral series with India for the first time since 2012–13.

Naqvi, however, categorically denied such claims, stating that the government’s decision was based purely on the ICC’s recognition of Bangladesh’s concerns. 'We had no personal interest in the meeting. Our task was purely related to Bangladesh,' he said. 'When their demands were accepted, and it was acknowledged that injustice was done to them, we decided to play.'

ICC Acknowledges Bangladesh, Promises Future Hosting Rights

The ICC issued a press release on Monday, minutes before confirming Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. The statement described Bangladesh’s absence from the World Cup as “unfortunate” and assured that the Bangladesh Cricket Board would not face any sanctions. Additionally, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would be awarded hosting rights for an ICC event during the 2028–31 cycle, preferably the men’s Under-19 World Cup.

While the ICC statement did not reference any concessions offered to Pakistan, media reports, including a PTI report on Tuesday, suggested that the apex body had provided a few measures to secure the reversal of the boycott threat. Full details of these concessions are expected to be made public after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Conclusion: Focus on Cricket Diplomacy, Not Personal Interests

Naqvi’s clarification underlines the PCB’s stance that its engagement with the ICC was purely aimed at supporting Bangladesh and resolving issues around fairness and respect in the tournament. By emphasising that no personal or bilateral demands were made, the PCB chairman sought to distance Pakistan from speculation surrounding India-related cricket discussions, keeping the spotlight on cricket diplomacy rather than political interests.