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PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch

In today's PBKS vs GT match, Rahul Tewatia was stopped for using an oversized bat and had to change it. Punjab Kings restricted Gujarat Titans to 162/6, with Chahal and Vyshak taking key wickets.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 01, 2026, 12:36 AM IST

PBKS vs GT: On-field controversy erupts as Umpires stop Rahul Tewatia for not following IPL guidelines; Watch
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In today's PBKS vs GT match in New Chandigarh, a surprising moment unfolded when Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia was stopped by the on-field umpires for breaching a bat-size rule. The incident happened in the penultimate over after Tewatia came to the crease following Washington Sundar’s dismissal.

Bat size check:

Watch video- https://x.com/i/status/2039010282673209755

H3N2 virus 2026 04 01T003410 267

Before Tewatia faced his first ball, umpires used a gauge to inspect his bat according to regulations, which became mandatory for IPL matches after April 2025. He needed to change his bat because it failed to meet the required size standards. The moment received extensive social media distribution, which attracted interest from both cricket fans and analysts.

IPL bat rules:

The IPL uses international standards from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to determine its bat rules. The law specifies that bat edges cannot exceed 4 centimetres, the total bat depth must stay under 6.7 centimetres, and the maximum allowable width for bats is 10.8 centimetres. The rules establish conditions for fair competition which stop batters from obtaining unfair benefits.

Also read: PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball over, social media reacts

Match impact:

Shreyas Iyer, who serves as captain of Punjab Kings, won the toss and selected to bowl. His team bowled effectively, restricting the Gujarat Titans to 162/6 on a good batting surface. Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets for 28 runs, while Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed 3 wickets for 34 runs. Shubman Gill scored 39 runs for Gujarat by facing 27 balls, while Jos Buttler scored 38 runs from 33 balls, but their batting effort struggled to maintain a steady rhythm.

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