PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer fumes as Arshdeep Singh bowls costly 11-ball over, social media reacts

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In IPL 2026, Arshdeep Singh bowled a costly 11-ball over against Gujarat Titans, frustrating Shreyas Iyer. Despite this, Punjab Kings limited Gujarat to 162, with key contributions from Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal.
During the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at Mullanpur, Punjab Kings’ bowler Arshdeep Singh had a difficult final over. The left-arm pacer delivered an 11-ball over, the joint-longest in IPL history. This over included four wides and a no-ball, conceding 12 runs and leaving Shreyas Iyer visibly frustrated. Arshdeep finished with figures of 0 for 42 in his four overs.
https://x.com/klrvikash/status/2039022282312724622
At the other end, Arshdeep became yet another bowler to have bowled an 11-ball over in the IPL, joining the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, etc.
The Punjab Kings were able to limit the Gujarat Titans' score to 162 runs because the team faced 20 overs of extra deliveries. Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up three wickets for 34 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal took two for 28, playing a key role in controlling the middle overs. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler were Gujarat's main scorers, contributing 39 off 27 balls and 38 off 33 balls respectively.
Gujarat Titans steadily began their match by achieving 35 runs during their first three overs. Gill lost his wicket after Marco Jansen bowled to him because Shreyas Iyer caught the ball at mid-off position. The eighth over introduction of Chahal disrupted the batting flow, yet Glenn Phillips and Buttler managed to provide some exciting moments in the final stages of the match.
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The Punjab Kings successfully maintained control of the Gujarat Titans' total despite Arshdeep driving through his second over. Shreyas Iyer's frustration demonstrated how T20 cricket pressure built during critical moments because one over could change the game's flow.
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