Arshdeep Singh’s Social Media Reset: 200+ posts deleted, removes reel with Virat Kohli after poor IPL show

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh appears to have taken down over 200 posts, leaving just 44 visible on his official Instagram handle.

India’s left-arm pacer, who was recently playing for Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh has been in the news throughout IPL 2026 for both his on-field performances and his social media presence. From triggering debate with a controversial comment about Tilak Varma, to poking fun at teammate Priyansh Arya and reportedly clashing with fans online, Arshdeep has faced heavy scrutiny.

Now, the bowler seems to have archived or deleted most of his Instagram posts, including a viral reel featuring Virat Kohli from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Arshdeep Singh deletes over 200 posts

Arshdeep appears to have taken down over 200 posts, leaving just 44 visible on his official Instagram handle. While it’s common for public figures to clean up their profiles, his move is getting extra attention due to the criticism he’s faced recently.

The sudden cleanup has caught fans’ attention, with many noticing that several photos, reels, and brand collaborations are no longer on his profile.

So far, neither Arshdeep nor his team has given any official reason for the move.

Arshdeep Singh has updated his profile picture and removed PBKS from his Instagram bio later tagged them in his bio.

He’s also deleted all his PBKS-related posts. In just the last 24 hours, he removed over 240 posts, his total count dropped from 278 yesterday to just 44 today.… pic.twitter.com/AM3R2igAEX — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) May 25, 2026

Arshdeep-Tilak controversy

In a video Arshdeep posted earlier this month, the pacer could be heard calling Tilak “Andhera” (dark) during what was meant to be playful banter between the Indian players. He also asked the Mumbai Indians batter if he had used sunscreen, before calling Naman Dhir the “real glow of Punjab.”

The comments drew backlash online, with many users accusing the Punjab Kings pacer of promoting colourism.

However, both Arshdeep and Tilak have remained silent on the controversy.

Virat Kohli removes reel with Virat Kohli

Among the removed posts was a fun clip with Kohli that had gone viral for its playful banter and behind-the-scenes moments.

The reel was a hit with cricket fans, featuring Arshdeep in a funny exchange with the former India captain that boosted his online popularity during the IPL. Now that it’s gone, people are wondering if the bowler is deliberately revamping his social media presence after a difficult run on the field.

Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli ; Paaji run km rah gye century pakki thi.



Kohli ; Toss jeet gye nhi to teri bhi pakki thii dew mein #INDvSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hSxkG4ma5n — Ali Tweets (@ali_tweets05) December 6, 2025

Even though Arshdeep ended IPL 2026 as PBKS’ top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in 14 matches, his form was patchy. The left-arm seamer struggled for control at times, bowling multiple wides and finishing with an economy of 10.20.

PBKS, last season’s runners-up, just missed the playoffs by one point despite winning six of their first seven games.