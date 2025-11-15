PBKS IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Preity Zinta's team

PBKS narrowly missed their first title last year, losing by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, this year, PBKS is planning to reconstruct its team more powerfully.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were the runners-up last season, are gearing up for the upcoming player retention deadline. With the deadline just three days away, franchises are preparing to submit their final lists, and PBKS faces considerable pressure, given the high expectations for the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, a determined PBKS team narrowly missed their first title, losing by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

As PBKS aims to reconstruct its team, key players such as Iyer, the experienced pacer Arshdeep Singh, the dynamic batter Shashank Singh, and the star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to form the core of the team. Each of these players delivered impressive individual performances last season. Iyer led the team in scoring with 604 runs, while Arshdeep and Chahal were the top wicket-takers in the fast bowling and spin categories, respectively. Shashank was crucial for PBKS, showcasing remarkable finishing skills.

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who delivered standout performances in the previous IPL season, are also anticipated to be retained. The wicketkeeper-batter showed improved consistency, while Priyansh impressed as an opener with his fearless batting style.

PBKS is reportedly evaluating the contributions of Glenn Maxwell, who hasn't consistently performed to his potential, and Marcus Stoinis, whose return on investment was low despite a high purchase price.

The franchise is also considering releasing Aaron Hardie, an overseas player who saw limited action last season, and Musheer Khan, who played only one game.

PBKS' probable squad for IPL 2025:

Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Priyansh Arya, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Lockie Ferguson.

PBKS' probable list of players to be released:

Harnoor Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan.