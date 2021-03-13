The Big Show shares hilarious story of his unfortunate accident while facing Brock Lesnar in WWE

Known as 'The Big Show' in WWE, Paul Wight recalled a hilarious moment in the ring while he faced Brock Lesnar in a match in South Africa on February 27, 2003.

Wight while discussing his career with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast opened up on one of his more embarrassing in-ring moments while sharing the ring with Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

The recent AEW signee explained: "He gave me an F-5 in South Africa, I think it was in Cape Town, and I’d had some bad food and this is back when I had the leather pants. Thank god. I had the leather for the singlet. I hit the mat and it just came out. He covered me 'huh? Did you sh*t?', I went 'yeah', 'hahaha you sh*t!' you know what I mean. And then when I'm laying in the ring after the F-5, he kept stepping on my stomach like he's trying to get more to come out. And I’m trying to sell his finish like ‘get the f*** away from me.'

"So he had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too, so the thing was that was the finish and then I would usually get up, come to, pull Paul out, throw Paul over my shoulder and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels, we were totally humiliated. But this night I was humiliated. So Paul is laying and was like ‘you gonna carry me to the back?’. I’m like ‘No’. ‘What do you mean, you’re not gonna carry me to the back?'. 'I sh*t myself'. 'What?' 'I sh*t my pants,' 'I can't hear you what?' 'I sh*t myself!' 'Ohhh, okay, are you alright?'"

Paul Wight also revealed: "So meanwhile, I'm the guy out the back of the arena with a hose, hosing off my pants. I changed my gear after that. Those leather pants never left after the show. I think they were in a trash can at the arena as matter of fact."

As for Paul Heyman, who had shared the ring with Wight and Lesnar that night took to social media to confirm the events.

Heyman tweeted: "I hereby confirm @PaulWight sh*t his pants taking the F5 from @BrockLesnar. I am also breaking the (18-year-old) news that it wasn't the worst smelling moment in his life. There was this one time he stunk up the entire State of Alaska with a 3-minute fart. I sh*t you not!"

I hereby confirm @PaulWight shit his pants taking the F5 from @BrockLesnar. I am also breaking the (18 year old) news that it wasn't the worst smelling moment in his life. There was this one time he stunk up the entire State of Alaska with a 3 minute fart. I shit you not! https://t.co/JJabQzzD34 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 12, 2021

Paul Wight shifted from WWE to AEW and will appear as the colour commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation. The new show available to watch on AEW's YouTube channel.