Paul Pogba tests COVID-19 positive, left out of France squad for UEFA Nations League

Paul Pogba has been tested positive for coronavirus and has will not be a part of the France squad for the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia.

The news of the same was confirmed by France head coach Didier Deschamps after he announced the squad for the games. Pogba is being replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

A Manchester United statement said: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

As for the UEFA Nations League, France are scheduled to play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.