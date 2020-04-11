Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TPA vs TB today in Super Basketball League
TPA vs TB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer Dream11 Team Player List, TPA Dream11 Team Player List, TB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer Head to Head.
Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer , AFP
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer
TPA vs TB Dream11 Team: Fantasy predictions and tips for Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer match today, April 11.
Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer Dream11
Point-guards: Jianen
Shooting-guards: Barkley
Small-forwards: Yao, Yen-Tsung, Hung-Han
Power-forwards: Seskus
Centre: Guanquan, Zaytsev
TPA vs TB My Dream11 Team
Jianen, Barkley, Yao, Yen-Tsung, Hung-Han, Seskus, Guanquan, Zaytsev
TPA vs TB Probable Playing 5
Pauian Archiland: Shi, Chen, Edvinas, Wu, Jinyao
Taiwan Beer: Huang, Barkley, Igor, Chen, Jiang
Check Dream11 Prediction / TPA Dream11 Team / Pauian Archiland Dream11 Team / TB Dream11 Team / Taiwan BeerDream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.