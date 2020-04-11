Trending#

Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TPA vs TB today in Super Basketball League

Updated: Apr 11, 2020, 11:58 AM IST

TPA vs TB Dream11 Team: Fantasy predictions and tips for Pauian Archiland vs Taiwan Beer match today, April 11.

Point-guards: Jianen

Shooting-guards: Barkley

Small-forwards: Yao, Yen-Tsung, Hung-Han

Power-forwards: Seskus

Centre: Guanquan, Zaytsev 

TPA vs TB My Dream11 Team 

Jianen, Barkley, Yao, Yen-Tsung, Hung-Han, Seskus, Guanquan, Zaytsev 

TPA vs TB Probable Playing 5

Pauian Archiland: Shi, Chen, Edvinas, Wu, Jinyao

Taiwan Beer: Huang, Barkley, Igor, Chen, Jiang 

