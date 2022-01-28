Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs TAM in PKL 2022

After covid breached their bio-bubble, Patna Pirates return to action once again tonight when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in match number 80 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The match will be a battle of two of the most resolute defences of the league and the result of this fixture could also make things interesting in the league table.

Currently, Patna Pirates are in sixth place on the standings, with 40 points, having won 7 of their 11 league fixtures. They can easily break into the top four with a win over Tamil Thalaivas and boost their playoff credentials.

Similar, for the Thalaivas, a win is equally as crucial, perhaps more so because they are in 10th place currently having 34 points. The road ahead for Tamil Thalaivas could be very difficult if they don't start picking up points, beginning from tonight battle.

Dream11 Prediction - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

PAT vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on January 28, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.