Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs PUN today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

PAT vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan : Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Monu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Puneri Paltans: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Pankaj Mohite/Sushant Sail, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan : My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Pawan Kumar Kadian, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Girish Maruti Ernak, Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on August 4, 2019, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

