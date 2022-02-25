Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League final: Best picks for PAT vs DEL in PKL 2021-22

12 teams began the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 journey, more than 2 months ago, and now after 136 matches played, two teams remain who will contest in the final tonight for one last time in Bengaluru. The teams who finished first and second during the league stages Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will contest in the summit clash to the ultimate glory.

Patna Pirates have won the league thrice before, and they look like a formidable unit, with Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui marshalling the defence, while the likes of Guman Singh, and Monu Goyat playing an all-rounders' role. The Pirates look destined to win the championship, such has been their consistency this term.

Tune in to #VIVOProKabaddi Final, LIVE tonight at 8:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#SuperhitPanga #PATvDEL pic.twitter.com/a1EJmzgo1x — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 25, 2022

Standing in their way will be Dabang Delhi, who finished runners-up in the previous campaign, and have defeated the Pirates in each of their previous two matches earlier this season. Star raider Naveen Kumar will be hoping to lead the charge for his side.

Will it be Dabang Delhi's raiders who will dominate the mat and win them their maiden title or will Patna Pirates' defence reign supreme to hand them their fourth championship? only time will tell.

PAT vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match today.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: My Dream11 Team

Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Match details

The match will be played on February 25, 2022, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.