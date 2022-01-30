Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PAT vs JAI in PKL 2022

Patna Pirates is all set to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 82 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 in Bengaluru.

The Pirates are currently placed third with 45 points from 12 matches. The Patna-based club has eight wins so far and has registered three losses and a draw from their remaining encounters. A win against the Pink Panthers would see them occupy first place.

As for the Pink Panthers, they, on the other hand, are in ninth place with 35 points from 13 matches. They have five wins and six losses, while a couple of games ended in draws.

PAT vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match today.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit Nagar, Vishal, Sachin Narwal

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, C Sajin, Vishal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (VC), Arjun Deshwal (C), Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on January 30, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.