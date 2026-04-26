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Pat Cummins calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his 'new favourite player' after RR star's blazing 36-ball century in IPL 2026 vs SRH

Pat Cummins, skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has heaped praise on young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him an exciting talent and his "new favourite player" after a high-intensity IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 10:26 AM IST

Pat Cummins calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his 'new favourite player' after RR star's blazing 36-ball century in IPL 2026 vs SRH
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Pat Cummins
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Pat Cummins, skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has heaped praise on young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him an exciting talent and his "new favourite player" after a high-intensity IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Speaking at the post-match press conference following Hyderabad's comfortable five-wicket win, Cummins lauded Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach and ability to dominate bowlers early in his career. He remarked that the youngster's power-hitting makes him a dangerous prospect, forcing bowlers to stay precise with their line and length.

"I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch, it's good fun. You've got to be right on the money as a bowler because if you're not, it's going a long way," Cummins said.

Sooryavanshi's attacking intent has quickly made him one of the standout young players in the tournament, drawing praise from opponents and experts alike. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and unsettle bowling attacks has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's batting lineup this season.

The veteran speedster further noted that Sooryavanshi has made an impressive start to his career and credited his fearless style of play for capturing attention. "He's had a great start to his career and I love the way he plays, he takes the game on," he added.

RR posted a strong total of 228/6, powered by a sensational 103 off 37 balls from Sooryavanshi and a 35-ball 51 from Jurel. Donovan Ferreira also added a quick cameo off 16-ball 33 late in the innings.

In reply, SRH lost Travis Head early but recovered strongly as Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) and Abhishek Sharma (57 off 29) put on a 132-run stand, setting up the chase. Despite a few late wickets, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) ensured the required rate stayed under control as SRH completed the chase comfortably in 18.3 overs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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