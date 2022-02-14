Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Champions League: Live streaming, PSG vs RMA Dream11, time & where to watch

PSG vs RMA

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) who are looking to win their first Champions League title will face 13-time champion Real Madrid in the 1st Leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Now four ex Madristas in Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Angel Di Maria and Sergio Ramos will be looking to guide PSG for a famous win over the Los Blancos. They also have a superstar team of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in their side.

As for Real Madrid, they, on the other hand, have won the Super Copa this year. However, they haven't reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018.

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid - Round of 16

Where and when is the PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 16, 2022, at Parc des Princes.

What time does the PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The PSG vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius