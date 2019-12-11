Headlines

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Galatasaray as they look to round off a successful Champions League group stage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 02:30 PM IST

Thomas Tuchel's men are guaranteed the top spot containing Real Madrid, while Galatasaray look to finish bottom following a disappointing campaign in Europe.

 

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

Where and when is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League match will be played on December 12, 2019, at Le Parc des Princes.

 

What time does the Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League match begin?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League live streaming?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray: Predicted Starting XIs 

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas; Dagba, Diallo, Silva, Kurzawa; Marquinhos, Paredes, Draxler; Di Maria, Neymar, Choupo-Moting

Galatasaray possible starting lineup: Muslera; Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Nagatomo; Nzonzi; Lemina, Serie, Belhanda, Bayram; Buyuk

