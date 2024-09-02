Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

The top-seeded Indian World No. 1 will be competing against Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Lucas Mazur in the upcoming final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal
Courtesy: X @sportwalkmedia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj emerged victorious in the men's badminton singles SL4 category, defeating his fellow countryman Sukant Kadam in straight games. This win secured Suhas a spot in the final and guaranteed India another medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Suhas claimed victory in the all-Indian showdown with a score of 21-17, 21-12.

The top-seeded Indian World No. 1 will be competing against Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Lucas Mazur in the upcoming final. This highly anticipated match is a rematch of the Tokyo Paralympic final, where Lucas emerged victorious over Suhas with a score of 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

In another impressive display, Nitesh Kumar earned his first medal in the men's singles SL3 category by advancing to the finals. He achieved this feat by defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in a dominant straight-game victory in the semi-finals.

India's success continued as Manisha Ramadass secured a podium finish by setting up a women's singles SU5 semi-final match against compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan. Additionally, Nithya Sivan Sumathy progressed to the women's singles SH6 semi-finals with a convincing win over Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel.

Looking ahead, Nithya will face a formidable opponent in China's Lin Shuangbao in the semi-finals. Despite Shuangbao holding a 4-0 record against Nithya, including a victory in the group stages, Nithya remains determined to secure another medal for India with a win in the upcoming match.

Also read| Meet Jodie Grinham, first athlete to win a Paralympic medal while pregnant

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement