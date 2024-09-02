Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

The top-seeded Indian World No. 1 will be competing against Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Lucas Mazur in the upcoming final.

India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj emerged victorious in the men's badminton singles SL4 category, defeating his fellow countryman Sukant Kadam in straight games. This win secured Suhas a spot in the final and guaranteed India another medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Suhas claimed victory in the all-Indian showdown with a score of 21-17, 21-12.

The top-seeded Indian World No. 1 will be competing against Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Lucas Mazur in the upcoming final. This highly anticipated match is a rematch of the Tokyo Paralympic final, where Lucas emerged victorious over Suhas with a score of 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Suhas Yathiraj, the #1 seed, beats Sukant Kadam 21-17, 21-12 and is through to the finals of the men's SL4 singles! @suhas_ly really enjoyed that win and had quite the celebration: punching the air thrice before dropping to the court to plant a kiss on it.



He will face… pic.twitter.com/NSR7UekEqi — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) September 1, 2024

In another impressive display, Nitesh Kumar earned his first medal in the men's singles SL3 category by advancing to the finals. He achieved this feat by defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in a dominant straight-game victory in the semi-finals.

India's success continued as Manisha Ramadass secured a podium finish by setting up a women's singles SU5 semi-final match against compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan. Additionally, Nithya Sivan Sumathy progressed to the women's singles SH6 semi-finals with a convincing win over Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel.

Looking ahead, Nithya will face a formidable opponent in China's Lin Shuangbao in the semi-finals. Despite Shuangbao holding a 4-0 record against Nithya, including a victory in the group stages, Nithya remains determined to secure another medal for India with a win in the upcoming match.

Also read| Meet Jodie Grinham, first athlete to win a Paralympic medal while pregnant