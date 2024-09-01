Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

How did snakes lose their legs?

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

The Indian athlete achieved India's inaugural medal in the 200m event, claiming a bronze in the women's T35 category.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final
Preethi Pal made history by winning her second medal at the Paralympics, securing a bronze in the women's T35 200m competition at the Paris Games on Sunday.

Hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Preethi Pal, the daughter of a farmer, became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to achieve this feat. She previously won a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds on August 30.

The T35 classification is for athletes with coordination impairments like hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Preethi Pal for her dedication and outstanding performance.

“A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.” 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi had a phone call with India's Paralympic Games medal winners, including Preethi. He praised their hard work and dedication in the competition, congratulating each of them for making the country proud with their outstanding performances.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
