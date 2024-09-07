Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Yoga asanas for weight gain

Yoga asanas for weight gain

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 7 (Saturday).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As India progresses towards the culmination of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian athletes are gearing up for the para cycling road events finals. Arshad Shaik will proudly represent India in the men's C1-3 road race, while Jyoti Gaderiya will showcase her talent in the women's C1-3 road race.

These events present a valuable opportunity for India to secure podium finishes and make the nation proud.

The focus will then shift to para canoe, with Yash Kumar competing in the men's kayak single 200m KL1 semi-finals. Prachi Yadav will also carry the hopes of India in the Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2 semi-finals.

Furthermore, in para swimming, Suyash Narayan Jadhav will strive for qualification as he competes in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 heats.

India's schedule for September 7, Saturday

Road cycling - Men's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 1.00 p.m.

Women's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.05 p.m.

Canoe sprint - Men's KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar -- 1.30 p.m.

Women's VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav -- 2.05 p.m.

Swimming - Men's 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav -- 1.55 p.m.

Athletics - Men's 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit -- 12.29 a.m. (Sunday)

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Meet Praveen Kumar, India's high jumper to win gold medal at Paris Paralympics

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Pioneering Innovations in Firmware Engineering: The journey of Hitesh P Rai

Pioneering Innovations in Firmware Engineering: The journey of Hitesh P Rai

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Times Tower in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Times Tower in Lower Parel; no casualties reported

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement