Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 7 (Saturday).

As India progresses towards the culmination of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian athletes are gearing up for the para cycling road events finals. Arshad Shaik will proudly represent India in the men's C1-3 road race, while Jyoti Gaderiya will showcase her talent in the women's C1-3 road race.

These events present a valuable opportunity for India to secure podium finishes and make the nation proud.

The focus will then shift to para canoe, with Yash Kumar competing in the men's kayak single 200m KL1 semi-finals. Prachi Yadav will also carry the hopes of India in the Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2 semi-finals.

Furthermore, in para swimming, Suyash Narayan Jadhav will strive for qualification as he competes in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 heats.

India's schedule for September 7, Saturday

Road cycling - Men's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 1.00 p.m.

Women's road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 1.05 p.m.

Canoe sprint - Men's KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar -- 1.30 p.m.

Women's VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav -- 2.05 p.m.

Swimming - Men's 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav -- 1.55 p.m.

Athletics - Men's 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit -- 12.29 a.m. (Sunday)

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

