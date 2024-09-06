Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 6 (Friday).

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:59 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
India's exceptional performance at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris has reached new heights, with a total of six medals up for grabs on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the Games, Indian athletes will showcase their skills in key track and field events. Competitors such as Simran, Dilip Gavit, Praveen Kumar, Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary, Soman Rana, and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will be participating in at least six track and field events.

Additionally, Kasthuri Rajamani will be competing in the women's up to 67kg para powerlifting final.

Yash Kumar, Prachi Yadav, and Pooja Ojha will proudly represent India in the heats of their respective para canoeing events.

The day will culminate with two more medal events in the evening, with Chaudhary competing in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 and Rana and Sema aiming for medals in the Men's Shot Put F57 final.

India's schedule for September 6, Friday

1:30 PM: Para-canoeing — Yash Kumar — Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

1:38 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma — Women’s 200m T12 Round 1

1:50 PM: Para canoeing — Prachi Yadav — Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Heats

2:07 PM: Para-athletics — Dipesh Kumar — Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final

2:50 PM: Para-athletics — Dilip Gavit — Men’s 400m T47 Round 1

2:55 PM: Para canoeing — Pooja Ojha — Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

3:21 PM: Para-athletics — Praveen Kumar — Men’s High Jump T64 Final

8:30 PM: Para-powerlifting — Kasthuri Rajamani — Women’s 67kg Final

10:30 PM: Para-athletics — Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary — Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final

10:34 PM: Para-athletics — Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema — Men’s Shot Put F57 Final

11:12 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 Semifinal (If qualified)

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Also read| Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25
Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

