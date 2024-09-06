Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 6 (Friday).

India's exceptional performance at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris has reached new heights, with a total of six medals up for grabs on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the Games, Indian athletes will showcase their skills in key track and field events. Competitors such as Simran, Dilip Gavit, Praveen Kumar, Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary, Soman Rana, and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will be participating in at least six track and field events.

Additionally, Kasthuri Rajamani will be competing in the women's up to 67kg para powerlifting final.

Yash Kumar, Prachi Yadav, and Pooja Ojha will proudly represent India in the heats of their respective para canoeing events.

The day will culminate with two more medal events in the evening, with Chaudhary competing in the Women's Javelin Throw F46 and Rana and Sema aiming for medals in the Men's Shot Put F57 final.

India's schedule for September 6, Friday

1:30 PM: Para-canoeing — Yash Kumar — Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

1:38 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma — Women’s 200m T12 Round 1

1:50 PM: Para canoeing — Prachi Yadav — Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Heats

2:07 PM: Para-athletics — Dipesh Kumar — Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final

2:50 PM: Para-athletics — Dilip Gavit — Men’s 400m T47 Round 1

2:55 PM: Para canoeing — Pooja Ojha — Women’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Heats

3:21 PM: Para-athletics — Praveen Kumar — Men’s High Jump T64 Final

8:30 PM: Para-powerlifting — Kasthuri Rajamani — Women’s 67kg Final

10:30 PM: Para-athletics — Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary — Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final

10:34 PM: Para-athletics — Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema — Men’s Shot Put F57 Final

11:12 PM: Para-athletics — Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 Semifinal (If qualified)

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

