At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, but this person has the world's most expensive horse, one that could purchase half of Antilia

Meet man who used to sell pens on street, worked as marketer to fund his education, now owns Rs 6000 crore company

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, rejected high-paying job offer for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it four times then…

Sports

Sports

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 5; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 5 (Thursday).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 5; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
As the 2024 Paris Paralympics nears its conclusion, India's chances for adding to its medal count are dwindling. The country will be represented in only three events on Thursday.

Bronze medallists Mona Agarwal and Sidhartha Babu will be competing in the R6 Mixed 50m Prone SH1 event, while the mixed recurve archery team of Harvinder Singh and Pooja will also be vying for medals.

India's final event of the day will be the men's 65kg powerlifting competition, with Ashok showcasing his strength on the global stage.

As the competition heats up and the pressure mounts, India's athletes are poised to give their all in pursuit of Paralympic glory.

India's schedule for September 5, Thursday

Shooting* - 1.00 pm R6 Mixed 50m Prone SH1 (Sidharatha Babu, Mona Agarwal)

Judo* - 1:30 pm Women 48kg J1 Quarter-final (Kokila)

Judo* - 1:30 pm Men - 60kg J1 Quarter-final (Kapil Parmar)

Archery* - 1.50 pm Mixed Team Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination (Sheetal Devi, Harvinder Singh)

Powerlifting - 10.05 pm Men's up to 65 kg (Ashok)

*Medal matches later if the athletes advance

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
