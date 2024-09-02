Twitter
Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 2nd (Monday).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
The reigning men’s javelin throw champion and world record holder, Sumit Antil, will be representing India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Monday. Joining Antil in the men’s javelin F64 event will be Sandeep Choudhary and Sandip Sargar. Additionally, Yogesh Khatuniya, the silver medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, will be competing in the men’s discus throw F56 category. Deepti Jeevanji, the reigning world champion and world record holder, will kick off her campaign in the women’s 400m T20 event.

Furthermore, India will have several opportunities to secure medals in badminton, with athletes such as Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, and Thulasimathi Murugesan all set to compete.

India's schedule for September 2, Monday

12:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

13:35 - Para Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw - F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya

Not before 13:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Bronze Medal Match - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Rina Marlina (INA)

Not before 15:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match - Nitesh Kumar vs Daniel Bethell (GBR)

16:30 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Rapid - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat

20:00 onwards - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Medal Matches - Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass

20:15 - Para Shooting - P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Final - Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat (Subject to qualification)

20:40 - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar vs To be decided

21:40 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Semifinals - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Gold Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (FRA)

21:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Bronze Medal Match - Suhas Yathiraj vs Fredy Setiawan (INA)

22:30 - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sandeep

22:34 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw - F53 Final - Kanchan Lakhani

22:35 onwards - Para Archery - Mixed Team Compound Open Medal Rounds - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Subject to qualification)

23:50 - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Round 1 - Deepthi Jeevanji

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Meet Jodie Grinham, first athlete to win a Paralympic medal while pregnant

