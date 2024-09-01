Twitter
Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Here's everything you need to know about India's schedule at the Paris Paralympics on September 1st (Sunday).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
Indian athletes are gearing up to compete in a variety of events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on day 4, with chances to win medals in multiple disciplines.

The day will kick off with para badminton singles matches, including several exciting quarterfinals. Over in para shooting, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Basu will be taking part in the mixed 10m air rifle SH1 prone qualification.

Para cycling will be a highlight, with finals set for the men’s 1000m time trial and women’s 500m time trial. Keep an eye out for Jyoti Gaderiya, a standout cyclist expected to compete.

Para judokas Kapil Parmar and Kokila Kaushik will be starting their journey from the first round, aiming to make it to the finals in their respective weight classes.

In para athletics, Rakshitha Raju will be competing in the 1500m T11 round, while Ravi Rongali will be going for gold in the shot put F40 final. Nishad Kumar and Rampal will also be battling it out in the men’s high jump T47 final later in the day.

India's schedule for September 1, Sunday

12:30 PM Onwards: Para badminton – All Singles Category QF (Subject to Qualification)

1:00 PM: Para shooting – Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Basu – R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH1 Prone (Qualification)

1:00 PM Onwards: Para cycling – Jyoti Gaderiya – Women’s 500m Time Trial C1-C3 Final

1:40 PM: Para athletics – Rakshitha Raju – Women’s 1500m T11 Round 1

2:00 PM: Para rowing — Anita/Narayana — PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls Final B

3:00 PM: Para shooting – Sriharsha Ramakrishna — R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 Prone (Qualification)

3:09 PM: Para Athletics – Ravi Rongali – Men’s Shot Put F40 Final

7:00 PM: Para archery – Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia) — Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination

7:30 PM Onwards – Para badminton – Mixed Doubles SL3 – SU5 SF (Subject to Qualification)

8:10 PM Onwards: Para badminton — Nitesh Kumar vs Fujihara Daisuke (Japan) — Men’s Singles SL3 (Semifinal)

8:10 PM Onwards: Para badminton — Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam — Men’s Singles SL4 (Semifinal)

9:15 PM: Para table tennis – Bhavina Patel vs Martha Verdin (Italy) – Women’s Singles WS4 R16

10:40 PM: Para athletics – Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal – Men’s High Jump T47 Final

11:27 PM: Para athletics – Preethi Pal – Women’s 200m T35 Final

11:13 PM: Para archery – Rakesh Kumar – Men’s Individual Compound Open Bronze medal match (Subject to qualification)

11:30 PM: Para archery – Rakesh Kumar – Men’s Individual Compound Open Gold medal match (Subject to qualification)

12:15 AM (Next Day): Para table tennis – Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic (Croatia)– Women’s Singles WS3 R16

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| Meet Rubina Francis, bike mechanic's daughter who overcame leg dysfunction to win bronze at Paris Paralympics

