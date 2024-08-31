Twitter
Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 31; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Indian athletes in badminton, shooting, and archery are gearing up to secure a spot in the potential medal rounds.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 31; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics
India had a great start on the second day of the Paris Paralympics, bringing home four medals. Three were in shooting and one was in athletics.

As we move into day three, Indian athletes in badminton, shooting, and archery are gearing up to secure a spot in the potential medal rounds.

Archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita are moving on to the elimination rounds in the individual compound open event. In badminton, Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass are chasing medals in the women’s singles, while Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, and Tarun are aiming to advance in the men’s singles.

With most of the medals coming from shooting so far, other shooters are looking to add to the tally. Swaroop Unhalkar and Rubina Francis have a shot at reaching the finals in their individual events.

Anita and Narayana Konganapalle will be competing in the PR3 mixed double sculls repechage round. And in athletics, Parveen Kumar will be competing in the men's javelin throw final.

India's schedule for August 31, Saturday

1 PM IST – Para Shooting – Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar in Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Qualifiers

1:30 PM IST – Para Track Cycling – Jyoti Gaderiya in Women’s 500m time trial C1-3 Qualifiers

1:49 PM IST – Para Track Cycling – Arshad Shaik in Men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3 Qualifiers

3 PM IST – Para Rowing – Anita and Narayana Konganapalle in Mixed PR3 Double Sculls Repechage

3:30 PM IST – Para Shooting – Rubina Francis in Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 Qualifiers

7 PM IST – Para Archery – Sarita Devi vs Eleonora Sarti (Italy) in Women’s Compound 1/8 Elimination 2

8:59 PM IST – Para Archery – Sarita Devi vs Mariana Zuniga (Chile) in Women’s Compound 1/8 Elimination 8

10:30 PM IST – Para Athletics – Parveen Kumar in Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

