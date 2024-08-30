Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

India aims to secure their first medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the second day of competition.

India is poised to make a strong showing at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with high hopes of securing their first medal on 30 August. Avani Lekhara, who clinched the gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Games three years ago, will be competing in the qualification round. If she advances to the final, the medal event will also be held on Friday.

Joining Lekhara in the quest for medals is Manish Narwal, who will be vying for a podium finish in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Narwal previously secured gold in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event in Tokyo, showcasing his talent and determination on the international stage.

Other Indian athletes to watch include Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 shooting event, as well as Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana, Preethi Pal, and Manu who will be competing in various athletics events.

In the realm of archery, India's compound archer Sarita will face off against Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil of Malaysia in the Round of 32 contest. Additionally, a number of talented shuttlers such as Manasi Joshi and defending champions Krishna Nagar will be showcasing their skills in group stage matches.

India's schedule for August 30, Friday

Para Badminton

12 PM: Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna (Ukraine) in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

1:20 PM: Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2 PM: Nitesh Kumar vs Jianyuan Yang (China) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2:40 PM: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

4:40 PM: Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

7:30 PM: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro (Portugal) in Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

8:10 PM: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Man Kai Chu in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

8:50 PM: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Yi-Lin Cai (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

10:50 PM: Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

01:30 AM (31 August, Saturday): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (Thailand) in Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage

Para Shooting

12:30 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

2:45 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

3:15 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If qualified)

5 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification

5:30 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If qualified)

7:45 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final (If qualified)

Para Athletics

1:30 PM: Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana in Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

4:45 PM: Preethi Pal in Women’s 100m - T35 Final

12:22 AM: Manu in Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Para Rowing

3 PM: Anita/Narayana Konganapalle in PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats

Para Archery

3:03 PM: Sarita vs Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (Malaysia) in Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination

Para Cycling Track

4:24 PM: Arshad Shaik in Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

