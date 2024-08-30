Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: Couple's hot dance moves on 'Har Funn Maula' wows the internet, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

Viral video: 102-year-old woman celebrates her birthday by skydiving, watch

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 animals with amazing night vision

10 animals with amazing night vision

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

Bowlers with more runs than Babar Azam in WTC 2023-25

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लु�एंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

India aims to secure their first medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the second day of competition.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India is poised to make a strong showing at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with high hopes of securing their first medal on 30 August. Avani Lekhara, who clinched the gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Games three years ago, will be competing in the qualification round. If she advances to the final, the medal event will also be held on Friday.

Joining Lekhara in the quest for medals is Manish Narwal, who will be vying for a podium finish in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Narwal previously secured gold in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event in Tokyo, showcasing his talent and determination on the international stage.

Other Indian athletes to watch include Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 shooting event, as well as Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana, Preethi Pal, and Manu who will be competing in various athletics events.

In the realm of archery, India's compound archer Sarita will face off against Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil of Malaysia in the Round of 32 contest. Additionally, a number of talented shuttlers such as Manasi Joshi and defending champions Krishna Nagar will be showcasing their skills in group stage matches.

India's schedule for August 30, Friday

Para Badminton

12 PM: Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna (Ukraine) in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

1:20 PM: Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2 PM: Nitesh Kumar vs Jianyuan Yang (China) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

2:40 PM: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

4:40 PM: Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

7:30 PM: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro (Portugal) in Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

8:10 PM: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Man Kai Chu in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

8:50 PM: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Yi-Lin Cai (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

10:50 PM: Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

01:30 AM (31 August, Saturday): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (Thailand) in Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage

Para Shooting

12:30 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

2:45 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

3:15 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If qualified)

5 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification

5:30 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If qualified)

7:45 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final (If qualified)

Para Athletics

1:30 PM: Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana in Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

4:45 PM: Preethi Pal in Women’s 100m - T35 Final

12:22 AM: Manu in Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Para Rowing

3 PM: Anita/Narayana Konganapalle in PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats

Para Archery

3:03 PM: Sarita vs Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (Malaysia) in Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination

Para Cycling Track

4:24 PM: Arshad Shaik in Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| 'Going on record...': Zaheer Khan bats for controversial rule in IPL amid mixed reactions from Rohit, Kohli

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's future at IPL franchise

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka finally breaks silence on KL Rahul's future at IPL franchise

Mukesh Ambani's gift for leadership team of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, gives Rs 351 crore worth of...

Mukesh Ambani's gift for leadership team of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, gives Rs 351 crore worth of...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement