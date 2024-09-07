Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 7; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Manipur: All schools in state to remain closed today due to...

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

Viral video: Little girl in audience steals hearts with adorable dance to 'Kisna', watch

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Yoga asanas for weight gain

Yoga asanas for weight gain

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

8 plant-based South Indian dishes for weight loss

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

This actor was rejected by every actress, told to sell idlis; has 0 hits in 17 years, still called superstar, earns...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

Daniel Caltagirone praises Pa Ranjith, reacts to British actors typecast as 'tyrants', calls Rajinikanth India's...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

This iconic horror film was shot in real graveyard, actual dead body was found, movie was shot only at night, earned...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal have been chosen as India's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which will take place at midnight on Monday (IST).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preethi Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, have been selected as the country's flag bearers for the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Harvinder, 33, achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian archer to secure a gold medal at the Paralympics, in addition to the bronze he earned in Tokyo in 2021. He expressed that carrying the country's flag during the closing ceremony is the highest honor he could have ever imagined.

"Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams," said Harvinder.

Preethi, a 23-year-old athlete, recently achieved bronze medals in the women's T35 100m and 200m competitions. She set personal best times of 14.21 seconds and 30.01 seconds, respectively. Preethi expressed her excitement and gratitude upon hearing the news of her success.

"It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony," she said.

The Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent, Satya Prakash Sangwan, stated that the performances of the two athletes will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"Harvinder Singh's historic gold in archery and Preethi Pal's stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination.

"Their role as flag-bearers at the closing ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes," said Sangwan.

India has achieved a record-breaking performance at the Paralympics, securing a total of 26 medals, including six gold and nine silver. This remarkable feat marks India's best performance in the history of the Paralympic Games.

Also read| This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

Meet Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw-puller, who cracked UPSC in first attempt at a very young age of...

Meet Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw-puller, who cracked UPSC in first attempt at a very young age of...

Viral Video: Tamil pilot announces in Hindi at Indigo passenger's request, says 'I genuinely....’

Viral Video: Tamil pilot announces in Hindi at Indigo passenger's request, says 'I genuinely....’

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement