Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preethi Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, have been selected as the country's flag bearers for the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Harvinder, 33, achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian archer to secure a gold medal at the Paralympics, in addition to the bronze he earned in Tokyo in 2021. He expressed that carrying the country's flag during the closing ceremony is the highest honor he could have ever imagined.

"Winning gold for India has been a dream come true, and now leading our nation as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony is the highest honour I could imagine. This victory is for everyone who believed in me, and I hope to inspire many more to pursue their dreams," said Harvinder.

Preethi, a 23-year-old athlete, recently achieved bronze medals in the women's T35 100m and 200m competitions. She set personal best times of 14.21 seconds and 30.01 seconds, respectively. Preethi expressed her excitement and gratitude upon hearing the news of her success.

"It is a great honour to represent India as a flag bearer. This moment is not just about me; it's about every para-athlete who has pushed their limits to make our nation proud. I am thrilled to be leading our incredible team at the closing ceremony," she said.

The Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent, Satya Prakash Sangwan, stated that the performances of the two athletes will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

"Harvinder Singh's historic gold in archery and Preethi Pal's stellar performance in athletics have made them true ambassadors of our nation's grit and determination.

"Their role as flag-bearers at the closing ceremony is a symbol of the incredible journey our athletes have undertaken. Their achievements inspire us all, and I am confident they will continue to motivate future generations of para-athletes," said Sangwan.

India has achieved a record-breaking performance at the Paralympics, securing a total of 26 medals, including six gold and nine silver. This remarkable feat marks India's best performance in the history of the Paralympic Games.

