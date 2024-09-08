Paris Paralympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch live in India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch live in India

As the Paralympics draw to a close, another grand ceremony will mark the official end of the Games.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Paris Paralympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch live in India
Paris Paralympics closing ceremony
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to conclude on Sunday at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. This marks the end of the Summer Games in Paris, with the Olympics having concluded last month and the Paralympics now coming to a close.

The Paralympic Games in the French capital have once again demonstrated the incredible capabilities of the human body when determination is present. The sporting events in Paris have been exceptional, with medal winners showcasing their best performances to earn a spot on the podium. A total of 549 medal events have taken place, and Team China is set to claim the top spot on the podium for the sixth consecutive time.

In addition to the impressive performances of the medal winners, spectators have been inspired by the dedication and resilience of all participants.

The Paris Games have proven to be a historic event for India, surpassing all previous records. India not only exceeded their medal count from the Tokyo Games, but also achieved an impressive total of 27 medals by Friday.

As the Paralympics draw to a close, another grand ceremony will mark the official end of the Games. The torch will be passed on to Los Angeles, the host of the next edition.

Here's all you need to know about the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony

When is the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The Paralympic Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 8 at the Stade de France.

When does the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony begin as per IST?

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony kicks off at 11:30 pm IST on September 8, 2024.

Who all will perform at the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The lineup of performers for the closing ceremony has not yet been released and is expected to be kept under wraps until the show commences. However, as per reports Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker will be performing the American national anthem at the ceremony.

According to the official Olympics website, the upcoming event will feature a variety of musical performances by talented artists such as jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter, and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, and performing artist Anderson .Paak.

Representing Team USA at the handover ceremony will be American athletes Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech, and Jamal Hill.

Live Streaming Details

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony will be broadcast live on the JioCinema app and website. Additionally, the ceremony will be televised on Network18 TV channels.

Also read| Meet Manav Suthar, 22-year-old spinner who took 8 wickets vs India D in Duleep Trophy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement