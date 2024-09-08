Paris Paralympics closing ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and how to watch live in India

The 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to conclude on Sunday at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. This marks the end of the Summer Games in Paris, with the Olympics having concluded last month and the Paralympics now coming to a close.

The Paralympic Games in the French capital have once again demonstrated the incredible capabilities of the human body when determination is present. The sporting events in Paris have been exceptional, with medal winners showcasing their best performances to earn a spot on the podium. A total of 549 medal events have taken place, and Team China is set to claim the top spot on the podium for the sixth consecutive time.

In addition to the impressive performances of the medal winners, spectators have been inspired by the dedication and resilience of all participants.

The Paris Games have proven to be a historic event for India, surpassing all previous records. India not only exceeded their medal count from the Tokyo Games, but also achieved an impressive total of 27 medals by Friday.

As the Paralympics draw to a close, another grand ceremony will mark the official end of the Games. The torch will be passed on to Los Angeles, the host of the next edition.

Here's all you need to know about the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony

When is the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The Paralympic Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 8 at the Stade de France.

When does the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony begin as per IST?

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony kicks off at 11:30 pm IST on September 8, 2024.

Who all will perform at the Paris Paralympics closing ceremony?

The lineup of performers for the closing ceremony has not yet been released and is expected to be kept under wraps until the show commences. However, as per reports Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker will be performing the American national anthem at the ceremony.

According to the official Olympics website, the upcoming event will feature a variety of musical performances by talented artists such as jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter, and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, and performing artist Anderson .Paak.

Representing Team USA at the handover ceremony will be American athletes Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech, and Jamal Hill.

Live Streaming Details

The Paris Paralympics closing ceremony will be broadcast live on the JioCinema app and website. Additionally, the ceremony will be televised on Network18 TV channels.

