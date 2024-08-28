Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today: Check schedule, time, live streaming details

Paris is set to host its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games which will start from today (August 28) to September 8.

Paris is set to host its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games which will start from today (August 28) to September 8.

At 8 PM local time, Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées will play host to 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations as they celebrate the commencement of 11 days of competition.

The sportspersons set to compete on Thursday, like the team with 10 shooters, won’t take part in the parade of nations.

India is making history at the Paralympic Games, sending a record number of 84 athletes to compete.

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony begin?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony is all set to kickstart at 11:30 PM IST (8 PM in Paris local time) today.

Who will be the Indian flag-bearers in the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony?

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav has been named India’s flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

For Indian fans, the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.

Live streaming details

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.