Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

India made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by achieving their most successful performance ever, securing a total of 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. This remarkable achievement surpassed their previous record of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which included five golds.

The record-breaking medal haul also marked a significant milestone for India, as they crossed the 50-medal mark in their Paralympic history.

A total of 84 para-athletes proudly represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which took place in the French capital from August 28 to September 8. Competing across 12 disciplines, three more than at Tokyo 2020, Indian para-athletes showcased their talent in new sports such as para cycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

Avani Lekhara made history as the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games, defending her title in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event with a world record score.

In athletics, Dharambir and Parnav Soorma achieved a one-two finish, clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. Dharambir set a new Asian record of 34.92m. Praveen Kumar also set an Asian record to win the high jump T64 title, securing India's sixth gold medal, their highest ever at the Paralympics.

Javelin ace Sumit Antil made history by defending his title at the Paralympics, winning gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a stunning throw of 70.59m—a new Paralympic record.

The Indian athletes also excelled in archery, with Sheetal Devi setting a world record in the ranking round and later achieving another world record score in the compound mixed team qualification event alongside Rakesh Kumar. At just 17 years old, Sheetal became India's youngest Paralympic medallist, winning bronze in the mixed team event.

India celebrated its first-ever Paralympic archery champion in Harvinder Singh, showcasing the country's growing success in the world of adaptive sports.

List of India's Medal Winners At Paris Paralympics 2024:

1. Avani Lekhara in Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting) - Gold

2. Mona Agarwal in Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Shooting) - Bronze

3. Preethi Pal in Women's 100m T35 (Athletics) - Bronze

4. Manish Narwal in Men's 10m air pistol SH1 (Shooting) - Silver

5. Rubina Francis in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Shooting) - Bronze

6. Preethi Pal in Women's 200m T35 (Athletics) - Bronze

7. Nishad Kumar in Men's high jump T47 (Athletics) - Silver

8. Yogesh Kathuniya in Men's discus throw F56 (Athletics) - Silver

9. Nitesh Kumar in Men's singles SL3 (Badminton) - Gold

10. Thulasimathi Murugesan in Women's singles SU5 (Badminton) - Silver

11. Manisha Ramadass in Women's singles SU5 (Badminton) - Bronze

12. Suhas Yathiraj in Men's singles SL4 (Badminton) - Silver

13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi in Mixed team compound open (Archery) - Bronze

14. Sumit Antil in Men's Javelin throw F64 (Athletics) - Gold

15. Nithya Sre Sivan in Women's singles SH6 (Badminton) - Bronze

16. Deepthi Jeevanji in Women's 400m T20 (Athletics) - Bronze

17. Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men's Javelin F46 (Athletics) - Bronze

18. Ajeet Singh in Men's Javelin F46 (Athletics) - Silver

19. Mariyappan Thangavelu in Men's High Jump T63 (Athletics) - Bronze

20. Sharad Kumar in Men's High Jump T63 (Athletics) - Silver

21. Sachin Khilari in Men Shot Put F46 (Athletics) - Silver

22. Harvinder Singh in Men's individual Recurve (Archery) - Gold

23. Dharambir in Men's club throw 51 (Athletics) - Gold

24. Pranav Soorma in Men's club throw 51 (Athletics) - Silver

25. Kapil Parmar in Judo Men's - 60kg (Judo) - Bronze

26. Praveen Kumar T64 High Jump (Athletics) - Gold

27. Hokato Sema in Men's Shot Put F57 (Athletics) - Bronze

28. Simran Singh in Women's 200m T12 (Athletics) - Bronze

29. Navdeep Singh in Men's Javelin F41 (Athletics) - Gold

