Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list

India is poised to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a record-breaking 84 athletes from the country preparing to showcase their skills on the global stage. This marks the largest-ever contingent that India has named for the Paralympics, which are set to take place from August 28 to September 8.

In comparison to the 54 athletes, including 14 women, that India sent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the number has now increased to 84 for the Paris Paralympics, with 32 women making up the Indian contingent.

India will be venturing into three new sports in this edition - para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, expanding the country’s participation to 12 sports. In total, 22 sports will be featured in Paris in 2024.

Notable athletes to watch include Arshad Shaik in the men’s C2 para-cycling events, Jyoti Gaderiya in the women’s C2 events, Kapil Parmar in the men’s 60kg J1 event in blind judo, and Kokila in the women’s 48kg J2 category. Additionally, Anita and K. Narayana will proudly represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

India achieved unprecedented success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, securing a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Among the standout athletes was Avani Lekhara, who clinched a gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, tying the world record in the process. Lekhara will be aiming to replicate her exceptional performance in future competitions.

Below is a comprehensive list of Indian athletes who have successfully qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

1. Harvinder Singh (Para Archery): Men’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category

2. Rakesh Kumar (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category

3. Shyam Sundar Swami (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category

4. Pooja (Para Archery): Women’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category

5. Sarita (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category

6. Sheetal Devi (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category

7. Deepthi Jeevanji (Para Athletics): Women’s 400m in T20 category

8. Sumit Antil (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category

9. Sandeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category

10. Ajeet Singh (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category

11. Rinku (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category

12. Navdeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F41 category

13. Yogesh Kathuniya (Para Athletics): Men's discus throw in F56 category

14. Dharambir (Para Athletics):Men’s club throw in F51 category

15. Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category

16. Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category

17. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category

18. Preethi Pal (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T35 category

19. Bhagyashri Jadhav (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F34 category

20. Manu (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F37 category

21. Parveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F57 category

22. Ram Pal (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category

23. Ravi Rongali (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F40 category

24. Sandip Sargar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F64 category

25. Sundar Singh Gurjar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F46 category

26. Shailesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category

27. Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category

28. Mohd. Yasser (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category

29. Rohit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category

30. Pranav Soorma (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category

31. Amit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category

32. Arvind (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F35 category

33. Dipesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F54 category

34. Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T64 category

35. Dilip Gavit (Para Athletics): Men’s 400m in T47 category

36. Soman Rana (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category

37. Hokato Sema (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category

38. Sakshi Kasana (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category

39. Karam Jyoti (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category

40. Rakshitha Raju (Para Athletics): Women’s 1500m in T11 category

41. Amisha Rawat (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F46 category

42. Bhavanaben Chaudhary (Para Athletics): Women’s javelin throw in F46 category

43. Simran (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T12 category

44. Kanchan Lakhani (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F53 category

45. Manoj Sarkar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL3 category

46. Nitesh Kumar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL3 category

47. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SH6 category

48. Sivarajan Solaimalai (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category

49. Suhas Yathiraj (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category

50. Sukant Kadam (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category

51. Tarun (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category

52. Manasi Joshi (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category

53. Mandeep Kaur (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category

54. Palak Kohli (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category

55. Manisha Ramadass (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SU5 category

56. Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SU5 category

57. Nithya Sre Sivan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category

58. Prachi Yadav (Para Canoe): Women's Va'a single 200m in VL2 category

59. Yash Kumar (Para Canoe): Men's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category

60. Pooja Ojha (Para Canoe): Women's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category

61. Arshad Shaik (Para Cycling): Men’s C2 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 1000m Track Time Trial, C2 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category

62. Jyoti Gaderiya (Para Cycling): Women’s C1-3 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 500m Track Time Trial, C1-3 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category

63. Kapil Parmar (Blind Judo): Men’s 60kg in J1 category

64. Kokila (Blind Judo): Women’s 48kg in J2 category

65. Parmjeet Kumar (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 49kg

66. Ashok (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 65kg

67. Sakina Khatun (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 45kg

68. Kasthuri Rajamani (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 67kg

69. Anita (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category

70. Narayana K (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category

71. Amir Ahmad Bhat (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol in SH1 category

72. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category

73. Mona Agarwal (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category

74. Nihal Singh (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category

75. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category

76. Rudransh Khandelwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category

77. Sidhartha Babu (Para Shooting): R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone in SH1 category

78. Sriharsha Ramakrishna (Para Shooting): R4 - Mixed 10m air rifle standing, R5 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone in SH2 category

79. Mahavir Unhalkar (Para Shooting): R1 - Men’s 10m air rifle standing in SH1 category

80. Rubina Francis (Para Shooting): P2 - Women’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category

81. Suyash Jadhav (Para Swimming): Men's 50m butterfly in S7 category

82. Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS3, Women's doubles - WD10 in 3 category

83. Bhavinaben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS4, Women's doubles - WD10 in 4 category

84. Aruna (Para Taekwondo): Women 47kg in K44 category