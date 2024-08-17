Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list

Sports
India will be venturing into three new sports in this edition - para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics.
India is poised to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a record-breaking 84 athletes from the country preparing to showcase their skills on the global stage. This marks the largest-ever contingent that India has named for the Paralympics, which are set to take place from August 28 to September 8.
In comparison to the 54 athletes, including 14 women, that India sent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the number has now increased to 84 for the Paris Paralympics, with 32 women making up the Indian contingent.
India will be venturing into three new sports in this edition - para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, expanding the country’s participation to 12 sports. In total, 22 sports will be featured in Paris in 2024.
Notable athletes to watch include Arshad Shaik in the men’s C2 para-cycling events, Jyoti Gaderiya in the women’s C2 events, Kapil Parmar in the men’s 60kg J1 event in blind judo, and Kokila in the women’s 48kg J2 category. Additionally, Anita and K. Narayana will proudly represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.
India achieved unprecedented success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, securing a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Among the standout athletes was Avani Lekhara, who clinched a gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, tying the world record in the process. Lekhara will be aiming to replicate her exceptional performance in future competitions.
Below is a comprehensive list of Indian athletes who have successfully qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
1. Harvinder Singh (Para Archery): Men’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category
2. Rakesh Kumar (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category
3. Shyam Sundar Swami (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category
4. Pooja (Para Archery): Women’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category
5. Sarita (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category
6. Sheetal Devi (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category
7. Deepthi Jeevanji (Para Athletics): Women’s 400m in T20 category
8. Sumit Antil (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category
9. Sandeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category
10. Ajeet Singh (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category
11. Rinku (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category
12. Navdeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F41 category
13. Yogesh Kathuniya (Para Athletics): Men's discus throw in F56 category
14. Dharambir (Para Athletics):Men’s club throw in F51 category
15. Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category
16. Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category
17. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category
18. Preethi Pal (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T35 category
19. Bhagyashri Jadhav (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F34 category
20. Manu (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F37 category
21. Parveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F57 category
22. Ram Pal (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category
23. Ravi Rongali (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F40 category
24. Sandip Sargar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F64 category
25. Sundar Singh Gurjar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F46 category
26. Shailesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category
27. Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category
28. Mohd. Yasser (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category
29. Rohit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category
30. Pranav Soorma (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category
31. Amit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category
32. Arvind (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F35 category
33. Dipesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F54 category
34. Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T64 category
35. Dilip Gavit (Para Athletics): Men’s 400m in T47 category
36. Soman Rana (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category
37. Hokato Sema (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category
38. Sakshi Kasana (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category
39. Karam Jyoti (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category
40. Rakshitha Raju (Para Athletics): Women’s 1500m in T11 category
41. Amisha Rawat (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F46 category
42. Bhavanaben Chaudhary (Para Athletics): Women’s javelin throw in F46 category
43. Simran (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T12 category
44. Kanchan Lakhani (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F53 category
45. Manoj Sarkar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL3 category
46. Nitesh Kumar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL3 category
47. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SH6 category
48. Sivarajan Solaimalai (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category
49. Suhas Yathiraj (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category
50. Sukant Kadam (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category
51. Tarun (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category
52. Manasi Joshi (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category
53. Mandeep Kaur (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category
54. Palak Kohli (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category
55. Manisha Ramadass (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SU5 category
56. Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SU5 category
57. Nithya Sre Sivan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category
58. Prachi Yadav (Para Canoe): Women's Va'a single 200m in VL2 category
59. Yash Kumar (Para Canoe): Men's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category
60. Pooja Ojha (Para Canoe): Women's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category
61. Arshad Shaik (Para Cycling): Men’s C2 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 1000m Track Time Trial, C2 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category
62. Jyoti Gaderiya (Para Cycling): Women’s C1-3 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 500m Track Time Trial, C1-3 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category
63. Kapil Parmar (Blind Judo): Men’s 60kg in J1 category
64. Kokila (Blind Judo): Women’s 48kg in J2 category
65. Parmjeet Kumar (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 49kg
66. Ashok (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 65kg
67. Sakina Khatun (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 45kg
68. Kasthuri Rajamani (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 67kg
69. Anita (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category
70. Narayana K (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category
71. Amir Ahmad Bhat (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol in SH1 category
72. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category
73. Mona Agarwal (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category
74. Nihal Singh (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category
75. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category
76. Rudransh Khandelwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category
77. Sidhartha Babu (Para Shooting): R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone in SH1 category
78. Sriharsha Ramakrishna (Para Shooting): R4 - Mixed 10m air rifle standing, R5 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone in SH2 category
79. Mahavir Unhalkar (Para Shooting): R1 - Men’s 10m air rifle standing in SH1 category
80. Rubina Francis (Para Shooting): P2 - Women’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category
81. Suyash Jadhav (Para Swimming): Men's 50m butterfly in S7 category
82. Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS3, Women's doubles - WD10 in 3 category
83. Bhavinaben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS4, Women's doubles - WD10 in 4 category
84. Aruna (Para Taekwondo): Women 47kg in K44 category