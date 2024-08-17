Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list

India will be venturing into three new sports in this edition - para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is poised to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a record-breaking 84 athletes from the country preparing to showcase their skills on the global stage. This marks the largest-ever contingent that India has named for the Paralympics, which are set to take place from August 28 to September 8.

In comparison to the 54 athletes, including 14 women, that India sent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the number has now increased to 84 for the Paris Paralympics, with 32 women making up the Indian contingent.

India will be venturing into three new sports in this edition - para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, expanding the country’s participation to 12 sports. In total, 22 sports will be featured in Paris in 2024.

Notable athletes to watch include Arshad Shaik in the men’s C2 para-cycling events, Jyoti Gaderiya in the women’s C2 events, Kapil Parmar in the men’s 60kg J1 event in blind judo, and Kokila in the women’s 48kg J2 category. Additionally, Anita and K. Narayana will proudly represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

India achieved unprecedented success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, securing a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze. Among the standout athletes was Avani Lekhara, who clinched a gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, tying the world record in the process. Lekhara will be aiming to replicate her exceptional performance in future competitions.

Below is a comprehensive list of Indian athletes who have successfully qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

1. Harvinder Singh (Para Archery): Men’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category 

2. Rakesh Kumar (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category 

3. Shyam Sundar Swami (Para Archery): Men’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category 

4. Pooja (Para Archery): Women’s individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open in ST category 

5. Sarita (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in W2 category 

6. Sheetal Devi (Para Archery): Women’s individual compound open, Mixed team compound open in ST category 

7. Deepthi Jeevanji (Para Athletics): Women’s 400m in T20 category 

8. Sumit Antil (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category 

9. Sandeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F64 category 

10. Ajeet Singh (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category 

11. Rinku (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F46 category 

12. Navdeep (Para Athletics): Men's javelin throw in F41 category 

13. Yogesh Kathuniya (Para Athletics): Men's discus throw in F56 category 

14. Dharambir (Para Athletics):Men’s club throw in F51 category 

15. Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category 

16. Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category 

17. Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category 

18. Preethi Pal (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T35 category 

19. Bhagyashri Jadhav (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F34 category 

20. Manu (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F37 category 

21. Parveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F57 category 

22. Ram Pal (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T47 category 

23. Ravi Rongali (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F40 category 

24. Sandip Sargar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F64 category 

25. Sundar Singh Gurjar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F46 category 

26. Shailesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category 

27. Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T63 category 

28. Mohd. Yasser (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category 

29. Rohit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F46 category 

30. Pranav Soorma (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category 

31. Amit Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s club throw in F51 category 

32. Arvind (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F35 category 

33. Dipesh Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s javelin throw in F54 category 

34. Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics): Men’s high jump in T64 category 

35. Dilip Gavit (Para Athletics): Men’s 400m in T47 category 

36. Soman Rana (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category 

37. Hokato Sema (Para Athletics): Men’s shot put in F57 category 

38. Sakshi Kasana (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category 

39. Karam Jyoti (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F55 category 

40. Rakshitha Raju (Para Athletics): Women’s 1500m in T11 category 

41. Amisha Rawat (Para Athletics): Women’s shot put in F46 category 

42. Bhavanaben Chaudhary (Para Athletics): Women’s javelin throw in F46 category 

43. Simran (Para Athletics): Women’s 100m, 200m in T12 category 

44. Kanchan Lakhani (Para Athletics): Women’s discus throw in F53 category 

45. Manoj Sarkar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL3 category 

46. Nitesh Kumar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL3 category 

47. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SH6 category 

48. Sivarajan Solaimalai (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category 

49. Suhas Yathiraj (Para Badminton): Men’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category 

50. Sukant Kadam (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category 

51. Tarun (Para Badminton): Men’s singles in SL4 category 

52. Manasi Joshi (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category 

53. Mandeep Kaur (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SL3 category 

54. Palak Kohli (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SL4 category 

55. Manisha Ramadass (Para Badminton): Women’s singles in SU5 category 

56. Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SU5 category 

57. Nithya Sre Sivan (Para Badminton): Women’s singles, Mixed doubles in SH6 category 

58. Prachi Yadav (Para Canoe): Women's Va'a single 200m in VL2 category 

59. Yash Kumar (Para Canoe): Men's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category 

60. Pooja Ojha (Para Canoe): Women's Kayak Single 200m in KL1 category 

61. Arshad Shaik (Para Cycling): Men’s C2 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 1000m Track Time Trial, C2 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category 

62. Jyoti Gaderiya (Para Cycling): Women’s C1-3 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 500m Track Time Trial, C1-3 3000m Track Pursuit in C2 category 

63. Kapil Parmar (Blind Judo): Men’s 60kg in J1 category 

64. Kokila (Blind Judo): Women’s 48kg in J2 category 

65. Parmjeet Kumar (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 49kg 

66. Ashok (Para Powerlifting): Men's up to 65kg 

67. Sakina Khatun (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 45kg 

68. Kasthuri Rajamani (Para Powerlifting): Women's up to 67kg 

69. Anita (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category 

70. Narayana K (Para Rowing): Mixed double sculls in PR3 category 

71. Amir Ahmad Bhat (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol in SH1 category 

72. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category 

73. Mona Agarwal (Para Shooting): R2 - Women’s 10m air rifle standing, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone, R8 - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions in SH1 category 

74. Nihal Singh (Para Shooting): P3 - Mixed 25m pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category 

75. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category 

76. Rudransh Khandelwal (Para Shooting): P1 - Men’s 10m air pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol in SH1 category 

77. Sidhartha Babu (Para Shooting): R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone in SH1 category 

78. Sriharsha Ramakrishna (Para Shooting): R4 - Mixed 10m air rifle standing, R5 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone in SH2 category 

79. Mahavir Unhalkar (Para Shooting): R1 - Men’s 10m air rifle standing in SH1 category 

80. Rubina Francis (Para Shooting): P2 - Women’s 10m air pistol in SH1 category 

81. Suyash Jadhav (Para Swimming): Men's 50m butterfly in S7 category 

82. Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS3, Women's doubles - WD10 in 3 category 

83. Bhavinaben Patel (Para Table Tennis): Women's singles - WS4, Women's doubles - WD10 in 4 category 

84. Aruna (Para Taekwondo): Women 47kg in K44 category

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement