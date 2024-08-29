Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

First Mumbai-Goa train on Western Railway to launch today: Check route, timings, stoppages and more

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए हो��श

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

HomeSports

Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para taekwondo and para track cycling

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more
Paris Paralympics 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The opening day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 has been filled with thrilling action for Indian para-athletes. India has the opportunity to secure a place on the medal table with several events scheduled for Thursday.

Aruna Tanwar is determined to advance to the medal rounds in para taekwondo, showcasing her skills and determination on the global stage. Meanwhile, Jyoti Gaderiya is aiming to qualify for the bronze or gold medal race in the para cycling C1-3 3000m individual pursuit, demonstrating her strength and endurance.

In addition to these events, Indian para-athletes will also be competing in group stage matches in badminton and participating in the ranking rounds of para archery.

India's schedule for August 29, Thursday

12 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs USA's Miles Krajewski-Jayci Simon in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.

1:30 PM: Para taekwondo: Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey in women's K44-47kg round of 16.

Medal matches in this event will start around 10:40 PM.

2 PM: Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Syakuroh in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Md. Amin Burhanuddin of Malaysia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

3:20 PM: Para badminton - Tarun Dhillon vs Rogerio de Oliveira of Brazil in men's singles SL4 group match.

4 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

4:25 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification.

Bronze and gold medal races in this event will start around 7:55 PM.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Sarita in women's individual compound ranking round.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Harvinder Singh in men's individual recurve ranking round.

4:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau of France in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

5:20 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa de Marco of Italy in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramdass vs Maud Lefort of France in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan of Indonesia in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Jayci Simon of the USA in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in men's individual compound ranking round.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Pooja in women's individual recurve ranking round.

10:10 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani-Leani Oktila in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

10:50 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli-Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Also read| 'Shubman Gill is no Virat Kohli': Virat Kohli slams star India opener in viral video?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement