Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para taekwondo and para track cycling

The opening day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 has been filled with thrilling action for Indian para-athletes. India has the opportunity to secure a place on the medal table with several events scheduled for Thursday.

Aruna Tanwar is determined to advance to the medal rounds in para taekwondo, showcasing her skills and determination on the global stage. Meanwhile, Jyoti Gaderiya is aiming to qualify for the bronze or gold medal race in the para cycling C1-3 3000m individual pursuit, demonstrating her strength and endurance.

In addition to these events, Indian para-athletes will also be competing in group stage matches in badminton and participating in the ranking rounds of para archery.

India's schedule for August 29, Thursday

12 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs USA's Miles Krajewski-Jayci Simon in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.

1:30 PM: Para taekwondo: Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey in women's K44-47kg round of 16.

Medal matches in this event will start around 10:40 PM.

2 PM: Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Syakuroh in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

2:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Md. Amin Burhanuddin of Malaysia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

3:20 PM: Para badminton - Tarun Dhillon vs Rogerio de Oliveira of Brazil in men's singles SL4 group match.

4 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

4:25 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification.

Bronze and gold medal races in this event will start around 7:55 PM.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Sarita in women's individual compound ranking round.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Harvinder Singh in men's individual recurve ranking round.

4:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau of France in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

5:20 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa de Marco of Italy in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramdass vs Maud Lefort of France in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan of Indonesia in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Jayci Simon of the USA in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in men's individual compound ranking round.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Pooja in women's individual recurve ranking round.

10:10 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani-Leani Oktila in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

10:50 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli-Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

Live Streaming Details

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 Networks in India. Additionally, viewers in India will have the opportunity to watch the games through live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

