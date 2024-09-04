Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Sports
Following is the India schedule on Day 7 of competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday:
Following is the India schedule on Day 7 of competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday:
Cycling
Men's C2 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 11.57 pm
Women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 12.32 pm
Shooting
Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Qualification): Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal -- 1.00 pm
Athletics
Men's shot put F46 (Medal round): Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari -- 1.35 pm
Women's shot put F46 (Medal round): Amisha Rawat -- 3.17 pm
Men's club throw F51 (Medal round): Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha -- 10.50 pm
Women's 100m T12 (Heat): Simran -- 11.03 pm
Table tennis
Women's singles class 4 (Quarter-finals): Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China) -- 2.15 pm
Powerlifting
Men's 49kg (Medal round): Parmjeet Kumar -- 3.30 pm Women's 45kg (Medal round): Sakina Khatun -- 8.30 pm
Archery
Men's recurve (Pre-quarterfinal): Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan) -- 5.49 pm
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.