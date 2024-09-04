Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Following is the India schedule on Day 7 of competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday:

Cycling

Men's C2 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Arshad Shaik -- 11.57 pm

Women's C1-3 Individual Road Time Trial (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya -- 12.32 pm

Shooting

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 (Qualification): Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal -- 1.00 pm

Athletics

Men's shot put F46 (Medal round): Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Sarjerao Khilari -- 1.35 pm

Women's shot put F46 (Medal round): Amisha Rawat -- 3.17 pm

Men's club throw F51 (Medal round): Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha -- 10.50 pm

Women's 100m T12 (Heat): Simran -- 11.03 pm

Table tennis

Women's singles class 4 (Quarter-finals): Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China) -- 2.15 pm

Powerlifting

Men's 49kg (Medal round): Parmjeet Kumar -- 3.30 pm Women's 45kg (Medal round): Sakina Khatun -- 8.30 pm

Archery

Men's recurve (Pre-quarterfinal): Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-hui (Taiwan) -- 5.49 pm

