Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 6: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Following is the India schedule on Day 6 of the competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday:

Shooting

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara -- 1.00 pm

Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) -- 7.30 pm

Athletics

Women's shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav -- 2.28 pm

Men's high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar -- 11.50 pm

Men's javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar -- 12.13 am (Wednesday)

