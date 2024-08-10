Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses quarterfinals of women's 76kg event, to rely on repechage

Reetika Hooda lost to top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in quarterfinals of women's 76kg event.

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda displayed remarkable skill and determination as she faced off against top-seeded Aiperi Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 76kg semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite a valiant effort, Reetika ultimately fell short against the formidable opponent, with the final score tied at 1-1. Unfortunately, she was defeated via the countback rule.

Prior to this challenging match, Reetika had showcased her prowess by defeating Bernadett Nagy of Hungary in the pre-quarterfinals. The referee halted the contest with just 29 seconds remaining in the second round, as Reetika surged ahead with a commanding 10-point lead, resulting in a final score of 12-2 in her favor.

Reetika Hooda faced defeat against World No. 1, Aiperi Kyzy, in the quarter-final in the women's freestyle 76kg category. Despite the result it was a great effort from her.



Reetika Hooda's campaign at #Paris2024 isn't over yet as… pic.twitter.com/GOXmcmLKyb — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 10, 2024

In the first round, the powerful Reetika quickly gained a 4-0 lead by executing an early leg-hold followed by a skillful flip. Although her opponent managed to score a few points, Reetika's dominance continued in the second round with a series of impressive two-pointers.

