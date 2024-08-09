Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Sports
Aman Sehrawat bags bronze medal in wrestling.
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat concluded his debut Olympic campaign in Paris with a remarkable performance, securing a bronze medal in the men's 57kg event on Friday.
Sehrawat showcased his skill and determination by defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz with a score of 13-5 in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. This victory marked India's first medal in wrestling at the event, a feat that would have been the country's second had Vinesh Phogat not been disqualified from the women's 50kg event due to a minor weight issue.
A terrific achievement for Aman Sehrawat as he becomes the first Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Paris Olympics.— India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 9, 2024
Hailing from Delhi's renowned Chhatrasal Stadium, which has produced legendary wrestlers like two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Sehrawat began his Olympic journey impressively. The 21-year-old athlete from Haryana demonstrated his prowess by defeating Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov (10-0) and Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov (12-0) in the pre-quarter-finals and quarter-finals, respectively.