Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat secures India's 6th medal, wins bronze in men's 57kg freestyle event

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat concluded his debut Olympic campaign in Paris with a remarkable performance, securing a bronze medal in the men's 57kg event on Friday.

Sehrawat showcased his skill and determination by defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz with a score of 13-5 in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. This victory marked India's first medal in wrestling at the event, a feat that would have been the country's second had Vinesh Phogat not been disqualified from the women's 50kg event due to a minor weight issue.

Hailing from Delhi's renowned Chhatrasal Stadium, which has produced legendary wrestlers like two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Sehrawat began his Olympic journey impressively. The 21-year-old athlete from Haryana demonstrated his prowess by defeating Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov (10-0) and Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov (12-0) in the pre-quarter-finals and quarter-finals, respectively.