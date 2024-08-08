Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters semifinals of men’s 57 kg event, one win away from medal

Aman qualified for the semifinal of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category after beating Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, competing in his first Olympics, has advanced to the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling category after defeating Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov with a 12-0 win via technical superiority.

Despite an unsuccessful challenge from the Albanian, the Indian wrestler emerged victorious. He will now face top-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan for a chance to compete in the final round. Aman is now just one win away from securing a medal for India. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled to begin at 9:45.

! A massive performance from Aman Sehrawat to win his quarter-final bout against Zelimkhan Abakarov to advance to the semi-final.



Final score: Aman 12 - 0 Zelimkhan



He will next take on 1st seed, Rei… pic.twitter.com/j5C2VOofEK — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 8, 2024

More to follow....