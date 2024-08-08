Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters QFs of men’s 57 kg freestyle event, Anshu Malik loses R16 bout

Aman Sehrawat defeated North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov in the men’s 57kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 57kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics 2024. On August 8th, he achieved victory by technical superiority (10-0) over his North Macedonian opponent, Vladimir Egorov.

Egorov required medical attention for his knee after Aman's relentless attack, and he appeared to struggle after the first round. Despite his efforts, Egorov was unable to make a comeback as Aman executed a takedown to earn two additional points.

Aman's semi-final match is scheduled for later today at around 4:20 pm. He is the sole male wrestler from India to qualify for the Olympics, showcasing his strong defensive skills while consistently overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion opponent with expertly executed leg holds, ultimately securing victory by technical superiority (10-0).

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik was defeated by Helen Maroulis in the women's 57kg freestyle Round of 16 match, with a final score of 7-2. However, Malik still has an opportunity to compete for a bronze medal through the Repechage round, should the Rio Olympics gold medallist advance to the final.

